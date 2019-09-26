Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Video Of Baby Birdie And Her Instagram Followers Are In Love

Megastar Jessica Simpson is away from her husband, Eric Johnson, and three children for a bit this week, but it is clear by her latest Instagram post that she’s staying quite connected to her family during this trip. On Thursday morning, Simpson shared an adorable video featuring her baby, Birdie Mae, along with the rest of her family and Instagram is going crazy.

Simpson recently noted via Instagram that she was in New York City. This new Instagram post shows that the rest of her family is back home embracing a bit of sunshine without her. The adorable video clip starts with Birdie being held up for the camera, with a blue and red hat covering her wisps of hair.

It is quickly revealed that Simpson’s husband is the one holding Birdie as they enjoy some time in the pool. In addition, Simpson’s older two children are frolicking in the water with their dad and little sister.

Simpson and Johnson’s son, Ace Knute, and older daughter, Maxwell Drew, pop up behind their dad to send their love to their mom. The group quickly starts a chorus of everybody claiming that they are the one who loves Jessica the most as Birdie gazes around the pool.

Simpson currently has nearly 5 million followers on Instagram and they were quick to respond to this sweet family video. Within just an hour after Simpson shared it, the short clip had already been viewed more than 138,000 times. It had nearly 32,000 likes and more than 600 comments.

“Oh my gosh tug at the heart for sure! You have the cutest family!” remarked one fan who adored the video.

“Ok that’s the sweetest thing,” commented another of Simpson’s followers.

“This is the cutest thing ever!!!! Love watching this over and over,” shared yet another supporter of Simpson and her crew.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Simpson’s previous few posts before this sweet family video gave her fans a glimpse of her current, jaw-dropping figure. Simpson revealed that she has now lost 100 pounds since giving birth to Birdie six months ago and she was ready to paint the town red while embracing a night out in NYC.

Simpson may be missing her adorable family while they are together back home, but she is surely touched by the sweet sentiments they sent in the video. The singer’s fans seemingly loved the short clip nearly as much as Jessica herself did, and it certainly was a precious look at Birdie, Ace, Maxwell, and Eric.