Salma Hayek Exposes Bare Chest In Shirtless Blazer Throwback, Setting Instagram Ablaze

Salma Hayek has set Instagram ablaze. The 53-year-old actress updated her account earlier with a chest-baring shot that couldn’t have been classier – something about this Hollywood heavyweight always seems to exude a chic vibe. Salma comes with some of the fiercest curves in Hollywood, with today appearing to afford the digital space a reminder that a star who recently turned 53 is just as sizzling as the 20-somethings.

Salma’s photo showed her photographed in black-and-white and leaning on a low footstool as she lay on her back. Fans were greeted with a photo of Salma snapped with one hand lying on the ground – the footstool was rather low. The brunette was clad in the much-adored shirtless pantsuit look, with the tailored finish proving a high-end one. The lack of a shirt underneath the blazer was upping the ante, though, with Hayek’s bare chest on show and fans seeing the star’s ample assets. That said, the image was far from vulgar, with Salma’s tumbling brown hair falling behind her as she struck her glamorous pose.

Salma did appear to have her eyes shut, with a caption that seemed to explain what was going on: the actress had taken to her caption to state that she was tired, but that the “photoshoot” demands of life seemed inevitable. The star then confirmed that her photo was a throwback.

The update appears to have proven a hit: it had clocked over 21,000 likes within just eight minutes of going live. Clearly, a little throwback from this beauty proves well-received by her fanbase.

Buzz around Salma has been fairly intense this summer – at least, for her fans. The star celebrated turning 53 recently with a social media update of herself in a turquoise bikini.

Salma has opened up on her age. Speaking to British health club chain Holmes Place, the actress seemed to feel confident, with a mention of her motherhood also made.

“Well, I feel very lucky. I think I have achieved a lot of things at my age. I think I am very, very, lucky because I found love. You know, I think this is number one, the greatest achievement is that I found a fantastic partner to share my life with that I am still in love with, and that supports me and inspires me to grow. I also think I am so lucky because I was able to have a child. Because I had my child late in my life and it was possible that I couldn’t and I had my child.”

It looks like Salma’s killer body has a way to go before it fades. Just recently, The Inquisitr reported Salma sending her fans into meltdown with a swimsuit snap.