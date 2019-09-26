Ana Cheri Shows Off Her Fit Physique In Flirty Booty Shorts

Ana Cheri might keep herself busy running a business, but that doesn’t stop her from updating her Instagram account on a regular basis with snaps that showcase her fabulous figure. While Ana is known to show quite a bit of skin in her photos, Thursday’s post proved that she can rock just about any look.

In the post, Ana stood outside on a deck wearing a light grey workout bra and a pair of booty shorts. She also donned a large white shirt that was tied in a knot around her waist. The shirt hung loosely off one shoulder and added a sexy vibe to the look. The flirty outfit showcased her hourglass shape and bronze skin.

Ana’s flawless makeup featured a dark brow contoured cheeks and a pink color on her lips. She wore her hair up in a half updo and accessorized her look with a dainty gold necklace. With a small purse across her shoulders and a smile on her face, she looked as though she was about to head out for some shopping.

In the post’s caption, Ana said that while the weather was gloomy where she was at, she still had a smile on her face. She also plugged the top and shorts she was wearing, which happened to be the latest addition to her fitness apparel line, Cheri Fit.

Most of Ana’s fans thought she looked cute in the outfit and told her so. Common words found in the comments section were beautiful and gorgeous.

One admirer told Ana that her smile alone could light up “the whole universe in an instant.”

“I love you,” one follower quipped.

“We are so blessed to have you,” wrote one fan.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr reported last week, Ana recently teased her fans while wearing a short crop top. She has also thrilled them wearing barely-there bikinis, lingerie and clothing from Cheri Fit.

In a video on her YouTube channel, Ana said she liked the shorts she was wearing in the post because they were versatile. Adjustable strings on the sides allows the wearer to scrunch the fabric, which turns an ordinary pair of shorts into a skimpy, booty-hugging pair of shorts.

Ana puts in the hard work necessary to keep her body in shape. She has a passion for fitness, and she helps her husband, Ben Moreland, run the Be More Athletics gym in Los Angeles.

Those wanting want to see more of Ana can follow her Instagram account.