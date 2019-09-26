Kaitlynn Carter Sizzles In A Chainmail Bralette In First Post Miley Cyrus Appearance

Kaitlynn Carter knew that all eyes would be on her during her first appearance since her split from Miley Cyrus, and she did not disappoint. The blond beauty decided to put on her battle armor — almost literally. Looking great after the split, Kaitlynn wore a chic tailored suit with a chainmail inspired bralette underneath.

Carter and Cyrus infamously made headlines after becoming an item shortly after the dissolution of both of their relationships. Carter had been in a serious relationship with The Hills star Brody Jenner, and even had a wedding together, though it was not legally binding.

A little more than a week after the news that Carter and Jenner had separated, Katilynn was seen indulging in some serious PDA with the “Party in the U.S.A.” singer, who had just announced her own split from hunky Hollywood actor Liam Hemsworth that morning.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the announcement completely took Hemsworth by surprise, and the Hunger Games actor had been reportedly hoping to repair the marriage.

Though the romance between Kaitlynn and Miley was short-lived, lasting just over a month, it was undoubtedly very passionate. The two gave a joint birthday gift to Brody Jenner (a pun, as it was a literal weed bouquet), had celebrated Kaitlynn’s 31st birthday together, and had even introduced Kaitlynn to Miley’s mother, Tish.

However, the pair decided to end things around five days ago.

With that in mind, Kaitlynn’s chosen outfit for her first public outing seemed to suggest that she felt strong and empowered, despite the two breakups in two months.

Kaitlynn chose a chic tailored blazer that featured bling around the lapels and hems. Keeping with the glitzy look, she wore multiple diamond rings on her fingers, as well as a pair of oversized earrings. However, what was arguably the show stopping element of the outfit was the bralette underneath.

The bralette is inspired by chainmail, and thus reveals much skin through the open links. On each cross section is small jewel, again adding to the bling of the ensemble. Her hair was styled into loose waves, and her makeup was kept natural looking.

Though the Hills: New Beginnings star has not made any statements about the breakup, she did mention in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight her struggles in being vulnerable in the spotlight.

“Maybe I need to be more vulnerable on there and open up more and maybe I will,” she said.

“It’s that I’m worried [that] it’ll just get picked apart which I think is what happens a lot of the time. If you share anything, any kind of opinion, it seems like you just get shredded,” she concluded.