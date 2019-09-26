Carmen Electra Pulls Down Her Red Bikini Bottoms In Super-Sexy Throwback Photo

Carmen Electra delighted her social media followers this week when she posted a racy throwback photo of herself rocking a tiny red bikini to her feed.

On Wednesday, Carmen took to her Instagram account to share the photo update, which showcased her sporting a skimpy bikini with her curvy booty pointed toward the camera. In the sexy snapshot, Electra loops her thumbs through the string bikini bottoms and tugs them down as she looks back at the camera with a sultry stare.

Electra’s tiny two-piece flaunted her curvy hips, lean legs, and toned arms, as well as her ample bust. The model and actress had her long, sandy blonde hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands in the photo, which she had pushed over her shoulder.

Carmen also rocked a full face of makeup in the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a bronzed glow, and nude lips to complete the beach look.

In the background of the photo, a gorgeous ocean scene is displayed. Carmen revealed that the photo was taken during the filming of Baywatch Hawaii, and that she posted it to honor the iconic show’s 30th anniversary.

“Smoking hot,” one fan wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Beautiful,” another social media user stated.

“Those eyes,” a third fan said.

“Red’s your color,” another comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carmen posted another throwback photo earlier in the week where she wore her classic red Baywatch one-piece bathing suit.

Loading...

During a recent interview with The New York Times, Electra admitted that she no longer wears her iconic one-piece, but that she does have it framed and hung in her home, and that it usually becomes a topic of conversation when she has visitors.

“I have my suit framed and when people come over to the house, they get really excited. It just has this effect on people. It was empowering,” Electra told the outlet.

In addition, another Baywatch star, Erika Eleniak, admitted during the interview that wearing the one-piece on Baywatch for all those years transformed her beach style, and that she no longer wears bikinis.

“I haven’t worn a bikini in probably 30 years,” Eleniak confessed, a fact that likely surprised many of her fans around the globe.

Meanwhile, fans looking to keep up with Carmen Electra’s modern day life can follow her on Instagram.