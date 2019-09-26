Khloe Kardashian Flashes Killer Abs In Stunning Close-Up Photo Of Her Gym-Honed Body

Khloe Kardashian hosts a show called Revenge Body for a reason. The stunning reality star shared a close-up photo of her killer abs to her Instagram story this week, and it was sure to give some major fitness inspiration to her followers.

In the snapshot, Khloe is seen standing in a skimpy black crop top from Scott Disick’s brand, Talentless, and a pair of skintight, high-waisted gray leggings. Kardashian snapped the selfie from a high angle, which got her full body into the shot.

Khloe’s flat tummy and rock hard abs are on full display in the picture, as well as her curvy hips and long, lean legs. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star left her face and her long, blonde hair out of the snap, but did accessorize with a pair of bright, white sneakers as she appeared to be in the gym ready for another one of her grueling workout sessions.

As many fans already know, Khloe takes her health and fitness very serious and has undergone a major body transformation in recent years. She is now one of the hottest and fittest women in Hollywood, and she shares her tips and inspiring messages with fans on social media.

As previously reported by The Inqusitr, Khloe has opened up about how she got her fit figure in the past, revealing that she had to train herself to lead a healthier lifestyle.

People Magazine reports that Kardashian cut out all junk food and dairy from her diet and spent time adapting her body to eat less. She also claims that water is one of the biggest keys to success when it comes to keep your body healthy and ready to tackle exercise.

“I had to train myself to drink more water. I drink like 5 liters of water a day,” Kardashian said, adding that she always lectures her younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, to drink more water.

The reality star also admits that working out has become a serious stress reliever for her, especially since she leads a life that tends to get very dramatic from time to time.

Over the past two years Khloe has become a mother, dealt with countless family drama, and ended her relationship with her cheating boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, all while maintaining her killer curves and not skipping out on her time at the gym.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s flawless figure by following her on her social media accounts.