Cara Delevingne Posts Hilarious Mashup Video Warning Donald Trump That ‘Mother Nature Is Coming’

The hilarious Instagram clip has accumulated over 1.9 million views inside of 24 hours.

Cara Delevingne has once again taken shots at President Donald Trump on Instagram.

The 27-year-old model took to her account less than 24 hours ago to share a hilarious mashup video featuring herself and President Trump.

The comedic mashup video contained footage of Trump giving a speech during his presidential campaign on November 5th, 2016 in Reno, Nevada before being shielded and rushed off stage.

The presidential campaign footage was mashed up with footage of Cara rocking a mint green lace camisole and thigh-high matching heeled boots. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cara rocked the light green ensemble during the Savage x Fenty Fashion Show.

While the Instagram video did not contain any sound from the original footage, the two clips played to the song “Run” by AWOLNATION. As those who are familiar with “Run,” the song is commonly attached to funny video clips similar to the one Cara uploaded.

The hilarious video was well-received by her massive following of 43.5 million as it has been viewed nearly 100,000 times every hour since it was uploaded to her profile.

In the 19 hours since she shared the clip, over 4,000 of her followers have also dropped by to leave a comment.

One of the most notable comments that was left on her video shortly after she posted it was none other than her girlfriend Ashley Benson. While Benson had nothing to say, she posted a few emojis suggesting the video had made her laugh so hard she was in tears.

The Pretty Little Liar star’s comment has been liked over 3,000 times with over 44 individuals responding to it.

According to the caption of the video, Cara was warning Trump that Mother Nature was watching, “is coming”, and “does not forget.”

“Omg this is amazing,” one of Cara’ followers gushed in the comments.

A few of her followers referred to her as a “queen” and declared their love for both her and the mashup video.

As those who follow Delevingne on Instagram know, this isn’t the first time she’s taken aim at Donald Trump.

In January of 2017, the actress took to Instagram to call attention to the fact that Trump’s clothing line being “made in Mexico.” The Instagram post featured an up close snap of the label inside of the clothing. The post has been liked over 500,000 times since it was originally shared on her profile.

Loading...

A year prior to the clothing snap, Cara also took aim at Donald Trump when she shared a snapshot of herself in the white house as she balanced her entire body on the toes of one foot.

In the post, Delevingne challenged Trump by saying that climate change was “painfully real.” Her climate control post gained significantly more traction in Instagram as it broke 1.2 million likes.