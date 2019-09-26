Larsa Pippen Sizzles In Skintight Nude Dress With Daring, Thigh-High Side Slit

Larsa Pippen sent temperatures soaring again on Instagram with a new post that her fans are going absolutely wild for.

The latest look at the Real Housewives of Miami alum and her famous figure was shared to the social media platform on Thursday, September 26, and was an instant hit with her 1.8 million followers. Sunlight spilled in from a window outside of the frame in the sexy photo that saw the 45-year-old posed against a large, wooden door and looking as stunning as ever in a skintight ensemble that created a look that proved hard to be ignored.

Larsa brought some serious heat to her feed in the tighter-than-skin nude dress that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. It appeared to made of a leather material that clung to her hourglass figure in all of the right ways, highlighting her trim waist and flat torso before skimming her curvaceous lower half and outlining her pert derriere. An ample amount of cleavage was left well within eyesight thanks to the garment’s low, scoop neckline and thin, spaghetti strap style on the top — but that was not the only NSFW element of the piece.

A daring side slit spanned almost the entire length of her lower half. It began at the bombshell’s upper thigh — just low enough to not over expose and create a wardrobe malfunction — and opened up wide to reveal one of Larsa’s long, toned legs. She delicately pointed the leg in front of her with a slight pop of her knee, drawing even more attention to the exposed area.

Larsa completed her look with a pair of pointed PVC stiletto heels — a shoe trend made especially popular with the help of her famous family of friends, the Kardashian-Jenners. Her honey blonde hair was worn down in loose, bouncy waves that framed her face and spilled down behind her back, and she sported a full face of makeup that included a light pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features shine.

It wasn’t long before fans of the babe began showering her latest social media post with love. At the time of this writing, the steamy upload has already racked up more than 8,000 likes after less than one hour of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration to the comments section as well to leave compliments for Larsa’s jaw-dropping display.

“So gorgeous and beautiful,” one person wrote, while another said that Larsa’s look was “flawless.”

“Wow, you look really amazing,” commented a third.

Larsa’s looks often floor her followers on social media, and one scroll through her feed proves exactly why. Another look from the reality TV star that proved popular was when the stunner rocked a dangerously short, tie-dye mini dress that again highlighted the babe’s sexy stems and incredible style, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.