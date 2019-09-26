Halsey Shows Off Cleavage And Stunning Flowery Makeup In Skintight Lacy Dress On Instagram

Halsey showed off her flair for fun makeup on Instagram on Thursday, all while wearing a skintight cleavage-baring lacy dress. In the photo, the “Graveyard” singer wears her long black hair in a low ponytail as she displays the red and blue eye-shadow that she paired with little floral designs drawn on her face.

The photo amassed over 750,000 likes on Instagram and over 6,400 comments.

In those comments, a several of Halsey’s fans gushed over the look, and some of those admirers were celebrities.

“So prettttyy!!” wrote January Jones.

“Love” wrote British pop star, Rita Ora.

“Vibes, vibes, vibes” commented social media influencer and model, Samii Ryan.

“Gorgeous,” wrote Euphoria actress., Sydney Sweeney.

But her non-famous fans chimed in as well.

“Stunner as always,” one commenter wrote.

“You’re so beautiful omg,” another raved.

“We have no other choice but to stan a queen,” a third declared.

“You’re the prettiest woman in the entire universe,” a fourth enthused.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Halsey has received this type of overwhelming support on her Instagram posts before. In her previous post — which is a close-up of another gorgeous makeup look — she received almost a million likes in a few hours. The photo currently has over 1,200,000 likes and over 10,000 comments.

Although she doesn’t divulge the products that she used in the caption, the “Without Me” singer has previously opened up about her favorite beauty products in an essay for Allure Magazine from 2018.

At the start of the piece, she revealed why she decided to do her own makeup instead of hiring a professional makeup artist.

“A model’s job is to play a character, but as a musician, I’m just myself every day,” she wrote. “I can’t have someone who doesn’t know me coming on board and changing my face.”

She then gave readers a rundown of some of her favorite makeup items like Yves Saint Laurent Beauty’s Touche Éclat All-in-One Glow which is a tinted moisturizer. She also professed to love brow gel to tame her eyebrows and regularly using false eyelashes.

As is evident from the stunning photo below, Halsey loves using highlight on her cheeks and it’s something she’s become well known for. She confessed to using multiple products to achieve the signature glow but didn’t name them. Instead, she described them as a “priming highlighter, a wet highlighter, a powder highlighter, and a different glitter highlighter over the top.”

Halsey also said that if she ever comes out with a product, will probably be a highlighter. So if you’re a fan of her music and makeup, that’s something that could pop up at some point in the future.