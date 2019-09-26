Emily Ratajkowski Smolders In White Bodysuit On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is all about the cleavage these days.

On Wednesday, the gorgeous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model showed off her busty assets in a plunging black romper from her own Inamorata Woman collection and left very little to the imagination in the revealing number. Posing in a posh-looking terrace, Emily nearly spilled out of the dangerously low-cut romper and even flashed a glimpse of the black bra she wore underneath, driving Instagram into a meltdown in the process.

Her latest photo share followed much in the same vein, as the buxom brunette flaunted her shapely chest in a skintight white bodysuit that showed plenty of cleavage. Shared with fans on Thursday via her official Instagram account, the sexy look — which also bore the Inamorata Woman label — garnered more than 330,000 likes in the first three hours.

Not one to play coy in front of the camera, Emily struck a couple of seriously sultry poses as she modeled the low-cut bodysuit. The result was a steamy double update that had followers flocking to the comments section to shower the model with compliments and to express their admiration for her ravishing beauty.

“Amazing,” one person wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“Beautiful,” was a second reply, followed by a cherry blossom emoji and a sparkles emoji.

“Gorgeous,” read a third message, trailed by a string of emoji of the fire, blowing-kiss, and heart-eyes variety.

“Can you really be so but so Gorgerous @emrata? Those eyes are Incredibly Dazzling and Lovely,” penned a particularly ardent fan, adding an assortment of flattering emoji to their post.

Emily looked nothing short of spectacular in the new snaps. Closely-cropped to her gorgeous face, the photos offered a detailed view of her natural-looking glam, which included a shiny, clear lip gloss and a touch of subtle mascara. At the same time, the pics teased Emily’s shapely chest, perfectly showcased in the strappy bodysuit.

Boasting a deep-cut neckline, the stylish, ribbed one-piece beautifully framed her ample decolletage area, luring the gaze to her buxom curves. A delicate gold necklace adorned her decolletage, further drawing attention to her perky chest.

Emily added extra bling to her attire with chunky gold hoop earrings and a gold bracelet. She also sported a statement ring on her finger, one ornate with a sparkling white rock.

Loading...

In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, the Sports Illustrated babe cut a very provocative figure in the chic bodysuit. The 28-year-old hottie reminded everyone why she is a supermodel and got flirty with the camera, slightly parting her plump lips in a seductive way. Equally appealing were her charming freckles, copiously displayed in the new head shots.

Earlier today, Emily showed off her sizzling look in another, more detailed photo shared to the Instagram page of her fashion brand, Inamorata Woman. The snapshot gave a wider view of the white bodysuit, highlighting Emily’s busty assets. Likewise, her incredibly taut waistline was also on display, as were her slender arms and sculpted shoulders.

More photos shared to her Instagram Stories revealed that Emily had paired the white bodysuit with baggy, wide-leg trousers in a trendy plaid print, which were held in place with a sophisticated tiger-print belt.

Fans who want to see more of Emily and her sexy photos should follow the gorgeous Vogue model on Instagram.