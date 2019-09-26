‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Slays In Skintight Denim Outfit That Hugs Her Curves

“World’s Hottest Weather Girl” Yanet Garcia is flaunting her flawless figure on social media again, this time in the form of a sexy denim look on her Instagram story.

In the stunning snapshot, Yanet is seen rocking a pair of skintight jeans that flaunted her curvy booty for all of her followers to see. The gorgeous brunette’s denim pants were distressed and boasted multiple rips and tears that showed off some skin underneath.

Garcia added a blue top that she tucked into the jeans. The long-sleeved shirt hugged her curves and showcased her tiny waist. In the photo, Yanet is busy reporting the weather as she looks at a map and points to a weather system.

Garcia had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in bouncy curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and dark eyeliner. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter to complete the glam look.

As many fans already know, Garcia reports the weather on the show Hoy in Mexico City, where she moved in order to take the job, thus being deemed the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl.”

Yanet has shot to fame over the last few years due to her modeling work and TV gig. She currently has over 11.5 million followers on Instagram, who love to see her updates, which often include racy photos of herself in workout gear, bikinis, and skimpy ensembles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Garcia recently had her Instagram account hacked. The TV personality had one of her photos taken and edited to appear like she was naked in the snap, which was later posted to her account by the hackers.

However, Yanet had the issues quickly resolved and regained control of her account again. After doing so she posted the original photo — which showed her taking a selfie in the mirror while rocking a skimpy black bikini to show off her curvy booty, toned arms, and lean legs —in order to prove that the other photo was a fake generated by whoever hacked her account.

Loading...

In the caption of the snap she wrote “Esta es la foto REAL,” which translates to “This photo is real, it was not manipulated.”

Meanwhile, fans who want to see more of Yanet Garcia’s stunning looks can follow the model on her Instagram account.