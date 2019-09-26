Bethenny Frankel Shares Instagram Photo With Daughter Bryn, Convinces Fans She May Be Engaged To Paul Bernon

Bethenny Frankel has a big ring on her left hand.

Could Bethenny Frankel be preparing to marry her film producer boyfriend, Paul Bernon, after just over a year of dating? It certainly looked that way on Wednesday, when the former Real Housewives of New York City cast member shared a very telling photo on her Instagram page.

In honor of National Daughters Day, Frankel posted a sweet image of herself and her daughter Bryn, whose face was not seen, but it wasn’t the mother-daughter moment that caught the attention of fans. Instead, it was the huge ring seen hanging off of the Skinnygirl mogul’s ring finger on her left hand.

Following the sharing of the post, Frankel’s online audience flooded her with comments wanting to know if she and Bernon were taking the next step in their relationship.

“Engagement ringggggg,” one person said.

“I see a ring,” noted another.

“Are you engaged??” asked a third.

Other followers of Frankel simply pointed out the ring by sharing an engagement ring emoji in the comments section of her post.

While there were surely tons of messages about Frankel and Bernon’s potential engagement, Frankel stayed completely silent about the issue and didn’t respond to any of her fans’ questions.

As fans may know, Frankel began dating Bernon in September of last year, just weeks after the tragic death of her former fiancé, Dennis Shields, who was found dead of an apparent overdose at his Trump Tower apartment last August.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Us Weekly revealed earlier this month that Frankel and Bernon were planning to move into a new home sometime soon in the New England area. Although Frankel and her boyfriend have been enjoying a townhouse in Boston for the past several months, the magazine told readers on September 17 that the couple is now house-hunting for a new place to settle down in.

“They live together in the Back Bay area [in Boston] now,” an insider said. “She has been spending a lot more time up there. They are house-hunting in the New England area.”

According to the report, Frankel and Bernon are interested in homes in both Massachusetts and Connecticut, but are also open to the idea of finding a new place in the surrounding states.

As fans may have heard, Frankel left her role on The Real Housewives of New York City last month.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 is currently in production and expected to air on Bravo TV sometime next year.