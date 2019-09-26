Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Rocks Tiny White Bikini In Sunset Snaps

Hilde Osland seems to have a thing for beaches and sunsets. The beauty often updates her Instagram account with photos that showcase not only her incredible body but the beautiful beaches of Australia. On Thursday, she sent temperatures soaring with a post that showed her modeling a skimpy bikini on the beach with the sun setting behind her.

In the triple post, Hilde looked stunning wearing a tiny white bikini adorned with pink flowers. The top was a bandeau-style with rows of flowers along the upper edge, calling attention to her voluptuous chest. The bottoms were a classic bikini style with flowers on the sides, drawing the eye to Hilde’s shapely hips. Hilda wore a face full of perfectly applied makeup and she had her hair styled in a messy bun that was tied loosely with a bandana.

The first and second snaps of the set captured Hilde from the side with the glow of the sunset hitting her back and her round bottom. The side views highlighted her chest as well as her tiny waist. In one photo, Hilde smiled at the camera. In another, the blond bombshell looked at something off camera as she moved her hair away from her face.

The third snap showed Hilde from the front. She looked down as she held a lace coverup loosely around her hips. The sunset reflected on the water behind her, creating a colorful background for her fabulous figure. Hilda added a bit of bling to the look with dainty gold necklaces, a bracelet and hoop earrings.

Many of Hilde’s fans told her that she looked gorgeous in the photos. Other words used to describe the post were “beautiful” and “stunning.”

“Honestly, one of the most beautiful women I have ever seen,” one fan wrote.

One admirer told Hidle that she looked like a “goddess of gorgeousness,” while another told her that no one else on Instagram compared to her.

“An angel on the beach,” wrote one admirer.

“Dream girl,” said one fan.

Hilde does seem to be the stuff dreams are made of. Her blond hair, blue eyes, captivating smile and incredible figure often drive her fans wild. As The Inquisitr reported earlier in the month, the Instagram sensation recently thrilled her fans with a video that captured her beauty while she wore a bikini.

Her frequent updates are always a sight for sore eyes, and they keep her fans coming back for more.