Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Outrageously Sculpted Legs In Cozy White Sweater Dress

Alessandra Ambrosio is proving yet again that she looks incredible in any ensemble.

On Thursday, September 26, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a slew of new photos to her Instagram feed that have her 10 million followers in an absolute frenzy. The whopping five photos were taken in Italy and saw the Brazilian bombshell walking “on the wild side” along a set of street tracks as the golden sunshine poured over her famous figure.

Alessandra displayed her impeccable fashion sense in the snaps by rocking a simple and sexy sweater dress that fell over her slender frame in all the right ways. The cozy, white garment was of a sweatshirt style complete with a hood that had two long, black drawstrings falling all the way down to her chest. Though it was of an oversized and shapeless style, the dress still found a way to cling to the stunner’s curves to remind her fans of her stunning physique.

While the babe’s incredible style certainly shone through in the photo, it was her outrageously sculpted stems that captivated the attention of her audience. The dress fell down past her hips and hit right in the middle of her thighs, exposing her bronzed legs almost in their entirety as she walked along the empty street, and her followers certainly took noticed of the jaw-dropping display. A pair of heeled, white combat boots completed Alessandra’s gorgeous ensemble, accentuating her chiseled calves and toned thighs even more.

Around her shoulder, the brunette beauty slung a black bucket bag that perfectly matched the rest of her black-and-white themed look. She wore her long tresses up in a messy bun that sat high on top of her head and sported a pair of flirty, cat-eye sunglasses over her eyes to shade herself from the bright sun.

Unsurprisingly, the latest addition to the model’s Instagram account received endless praise from her fans. At the time of this writing, the post has earned over 62,000 likes after just five hours of going live to the social media platform and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower Alessandra with compliments for her eye-catching display.

“Spectacular, gorgeous legs,” one person wrote, while another called Alessandra a “goddess.”

“Woah she can make a simple outfit look so good,” commented a third.

Alessandra often shows off her insane physique on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently showed off her famous backside in a photo shared to the official Instagram page for her swimwear line GAL Floripa, which saw her rocking a pair of cheeky yellow bikini bottoms that drove her fans absolutely wild.