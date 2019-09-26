Tristan Thompson Is Still Trying To Win Khloe Kardashian Back, Report Claims

Tristan Thompson hasn’t given up on Khloe Kardashian just yet.

A new report claims that Khloe’s former flame and the father of her daughter True Thompson has been trying to wiggle his way back into Khloe’s life in the hopes of winning her back one day. A source told InTouch Weekly that the NBA player hopes that Khloe’s forgiving nature could give him an opportunity to rekindle the relationship after several very public instances of his infidelity.

“Tristan hasn’t given up on Khloé and is always playing mind games with her,” the unnamed source said. “She is too easy on him and can’t be cold to him because she always wants to keep a happy home for True. That’s why she can never completely cut him off.”

The report noted that Tristan has been seen with members of the Kardashian clan in recent weeks, though this is not uncommon as the family has maintained close relationships with exes, including Kourtney who remains close with ex Scott Disick and his new girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Some of Tristan’s attempts to work his way back into Khloe’s life have been very public. As The Inquisitr noted, he recently left a very complimentary comment on an Instagram picture Khloe posted of herself re-creating model Anna Nicole Smith’s iconic ad campaign for Guess jeans. In the comment section for the gallery, Tristan posted the word “perfection” and a heart-eyes emoji. Khloe did not respond.

Khloe was thrust into a very public scandal earlier this year when Tristan and Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods hooked up at a party. Their ensuing split garnered headlines across the celebrity news landscape and led to some lingering tensions between Jordyn and the rest of the family, eventually prompting Khloe to take to social media to speak out about it.

In her statement, Khloe made it seem as if a reunion with Tristan was out of the question.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” she wrote. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me wasn’t such a shock as the first time. What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

Neither Khloe nor Tristan have spoken publicly about the report that he’s trying to win her back.