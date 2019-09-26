Kailyn Lowry And Chris Lopez Feud Over Their Son Lux’s Role On ‘Teen Mom 2,’ See How Twitter Is Reacting

Chris Lopez doesn't want the child to film.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez aren’t on the same page when it comes to their son Lux’s ongoing role on Teen Mom 2.

While Lopez was certainly well-aware that Lowry was a star of the MTV reality series before they conceived a child together, he has since expressed interest in banning his son from being featured and, according to a September 25 report from In Touch Weekly magazine, the issue was recently discussed on the show.

“Chris does not want the baby to be filmed, and he’s coming to get the baby and will bring the baby back when it’s done,” Lowry told a friend during Tuesday’s new episode after receiving a text message from her youngest son’s father.

As Lowry explained, Lopez seems to be uncomfortable with the fact that people have been recognizing their child while they are out in public. Still, Lowry has grown accustomed to showing her entire life, including the lives of her kids, on Teen Mom 2 and doesn’t seem to be too keen on the idea of stopping now.

In addition to the 2-year-old son she shares with Lopez, Lowry is also mom to 9-year-old Isaac, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and 5-year-old Lincoln, who she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Following Tuesday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2, a number of fans weighed in on the situation on Twitter, some of whom suggested Lowry would never even consider removing her older children from the show. Others didn’t understand why Lopez would have a child with a reality star if he didn’t want that child on her show.

“If Javi or Jo didn’t want their kids on camera, she wouldn’t have given a crap. Those kids would still be filming,” one fan on Twitter alleged, suggesting that Lowry is more concerned with the thoughts of Lopez than her other children’s fathers.

Meanwhile, another said that Lopez doesn’t have a leg to stand on because he’s the one who signed up to be a part of Lowry’s life.

“Chris knew what he was getting into when he was having a baby by Kail,” the person said.

Lowry and Lopez began dating in 2017 after her split from Marroquin, but they broke up during her pregnancy.

To see more of Lowry, her children, and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9b on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV. In addition, fans can check out Lowry’s Instagram page for an even more personal look.