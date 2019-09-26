Natalie Portman Commands Attention In Revealing Little Black Dress On The Red Carpet

Natalie Portman hit the town this week as she arrived at the premiere for her movie, Lucy In The Sky, and turned heads in a racy little black dress.

The Daily Mail reports that the premiere took place at Fox Studios in Los Angeles on Wednesday and that Natalie’s wardrobe stole the show. The actress was photographed wearing a short black dress that boasted long sleeves in a gorgeous look.

The garment also had a plunging neckline that reached all the way down to the actress’ navel, exposing a large swath of skin. The skimpy gown showcased her killer legs and tiny waist as well.

Natalie wore her shoulder-length light-brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that graced the top of her shoulders as she posed with a sultry look on her face and her hand on her hip.

She accessorized the look with a pair of strappy black heels and rings on her fingers. She also added a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a bright red color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Recently, Natalie spoke out about her return to the Thor franchise, revealing how excited she was to reprise the role of scientist Jane Foster.

“They came to me with the idea and said, ‘We have this idea for you that was a storyline in some of the comics where Jane becomes Lady Thor,’ and I was like, ‘This is very exciting!'” the actress told Entertainment Tonight.

“Obviously, I wasn’t written into [Thor: Ragnarok] because of where it took place. It wasn’t really on Earth, and my character is on Earth,” Natalie said of her absence from the last Thor film. “And I’m very excited to wield the hammer,” she added.

During the interview, Natalie also gushed about working with Reese Witherspoon in her latest film, revealing that the actress-turned-producer is a “powerhouse,” who is creating work and roles for so many women in Hollywood. With her projects like Big Little Lies, and others she has in the pipeline, Reese is creating great opportunities for strong female leading roles, which Natalie is a fan of.

Those who want to see more of Natalie can follow her on social media. The actress posts new updates regularly.