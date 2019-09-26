‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain, 6 Months Pregnant, Sizzles In Tiny Bikini

The fitness model looked glowing as she posed on the beach.

The “World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain is an excited mother-to-be. The fitness model shared a snap from her vacation in Exuma, Bahamas, on Instagram. The stunner sat in the sand on a beautiful beach, wearing a tiny white bikini. Lauren smiled into the camera and placed a hand on her growing stomach. In the revealing two-piece, Lauren flaunted her killer curves and long, lean legs. The registered nurse styled her long blond hair in tousled waves and wore subtle makeup that enhanced her gorgeous features.

In the caption, Lauren asked her 3.9 million followers to leave an emoji if they would like for her to post more photos of her pregnancy. Fans, apparently, were interested, as the comments section was soon flooded with emoji.

Lauren’s followers were also quick to praise the stunner.

“Omg you are magnificent,” wrote a fan.

“Most beautiful pregnant woman I have ever seen!” gushed an admirer.

“You look sensational,” said another, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

“This is a beautiful moment of your life, keep posting them, wish you and your child well,” chimed in a different commenter.

Lauren’s post has already racked up more than 9,000 likes.

Recently, the New York Times best selling author showed her fans that pregnancy isn’t slowing her down. On Monday, the blond bombshell uploaded a video to IGTV that showed her intense workout routine. Despite being 24 weeks pregnant, Lauren did squats, bicep curls, lunges, and overhead presses with ease. During her workout, the 33-year-old wore a sports bra, that put her growing stomach on full display. Fans seemed to be incredibly impressed that Lauren is as fit as ever.

The former member of the infamous Westboro Baptist Church announced her pregnancy in July, reported Yahoo News. In an Instagram post, Lauren and her husband, David Kagan, posed with their hands resting on her slightly rounded stomach.

“We’re extremely excited & I’m definitely a little nervous to announce that a little Kagan Piggy/Gummy Bear is on its way come early 2020! We have been sitting on this news for 16 weeks now but feel [it’s] time to share with you all! We can’t wait to meet our little creation,” read the caption.

In August, the couple celebrated the good news by taking a trip to Las Vegas and grabbing dinner at Andiamo Steakhouse. The expectant parents were joined by David’s mother and Lauren’s friend, fitness model, Laura Ivette.

To see more of Lauren, be sure to follow her Instagram account.