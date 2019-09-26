WWE Rumors: Marty Scurll Considering Signing Between WWE Or AEW

As of the past few years, Marty Scurll has been one of the most impressive performers in the wrestling world. Currently signed to ROH, Scurll’s contract is set to expire in the upcoming weeks. Following a three-year stint, rumors have suggested that Scurll may be willing to pursue a new challenge.

According to the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Scurll is currently weighing his options after gaining interest from the WWE and AEW. Given that some of his closest friends are associated with the latter, many fans believe that AEW will have the advantage of scooping up Scurll.

Once he tests free agency, Scurll will be eligible to officially negotiate with both companies. It’s likely that he would receive a far bigger role in AEW, whereas he would be joining NXT if he comes to terms with the WWE. Some wrestlers find it difficult to reject the WWE once an official offer has been made. Not only do they get to compete in front of thousands of fans every event, but the WWE’s brand awareness is unmatched at this point.

That’s not to mention the many question marks surrounding AEW, which has yet to debut on television as a weekly series. As the only remaining member left of The Elite outside of AEW, it’s easy to see as to why there have been strong links between Scurll and the company.

Although a bidding war is unlikely to take place between the WWE and AEW, they have been going neck-to-neck when it comes to recruiting the top wrestlers around the globe. Earlier this year, AEW came to an agreement with Kenny Omega, who had also considered the WWE for some time. Much like his former Bullet Club partner, Scurll may not want to spend a lengthy period in NXT.

At 31 years old, Scurll would have to wait a year or two before receiving any consideration for a call-up to the WWE’s flagship shows. Now that he is an established star in ROH and NJPW, Scurll would be able to pick up where he left off in AEW. With NXT and AEW competing head-to-head on Wednesday nights starting this fall, it could be a decisive factor for the soon-to-be-free agent.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Triple H is confident that NXT superstars will deliver the best possible show on a nightly basis. While it is certainly an intriguing opportunity for Scurll, there are many factors that currently favor his arrival in AEW.