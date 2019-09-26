Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Adam Stuns Victor

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Adam stuns Victor after he learns that his dad didn’t really die as a result of the medication switch.

It’s been a wild ride for the feuding father/son duo. After Adam (Mark Grossman) witnessed the worst possible outcome of his vow to destroy the myth of the Newmans, it seems as if he’s ready to get away from it all. Y&R head writer Josh Griffith recently discussed the twisted storyline with Soap Opera Digest, and he revealed that Adam plans to leave Genoa City. However, Victor (Eric Braeden) isn’t too keen on that plan.

“Adam catches Victor off-guard when he shares that he’s leave town. Victor knows he has the best chance of managing Adam’s issues with the family if Adam remains in town.”

Of course, for Adam, it seems as if there’s little left for him in Genoa City. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) chose Nick (Joshua Morrow), and now she is wary of allowing Connor (Judah Mackey) to spend time with Adam. Plus, The Inquisitr recently reported that Adam sent his one friend, Sharon (Sharon Case), away after she refused to be more than friends — again. Sure, he has Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) on his side, but Adam is smart enough to realize that Phyllis only cares about herself. After all, she’s already double-crossed him once, and it will not be long until she does it again if it suits her agenda.

Victor stuns Adam by asking him to stay in town. Sure, they just had an epic showdown, but Victor says that he wants to move forward with his second son.

“Adam is suspicious of Victor telling him to stay,” Griffith revealed. “Adam thinks Victor is out for revenge, so he refuses to tell Victor where he is going. Adam is convinced that Victor wants him to stay in town so he can punish him. But Victor tells Adam to stay in town and not run away from his problems.”

Adam has been around Victor long enough to know that his intentions are rarely pure, and why should this moment be any different, especially since Victor has so much to repay after Adam attempted to weaken him? This moment very well could be a case of The Mustache working to keep his enemies close, and he might also hope to teach his son a lesson. Of course, Victor gave Adam a pretty good lesson in faking his death, and perhaps that is enough for the Newman patriarch, but probably not.

“Victor insists his intentions are sincere,” said Griffith. “However, Adam is coming from a place of anger, which leads him to make a shocking decision.”

Things in Genoa City will never be the same after Adam makes his unexpected choice. Expect his love for Connor to play a role in his decision-making process.