Halsey Goes Topless In Scandalous New Photo, Racking Up Over 1 Million Likes In A Few Hours

Halsey is pushing the envelope in her most recent social media share.

As those who follow the singer on Instagram know, the songstress is incredibly popular on social media and she boasts a following of over 16.2 million fans on Instagram alone. The singer posts her fair share of photos to promote new music in projects but she also pushes the envelope with a number of sexy shots as well. In the most recent image that was shared for her fans, Hasley sizzles in an up-close and personal shot.

In the snapshot, the songstress poses with a cream-colored wall just behind her. The stunner appears to be the mastermind behind the image as her tie-dye phone case appears to the side of the photo while she snaps a selfie in the mirror. Halsey wears her long, dark locks curled and pulled at the top of her head in a high ponytail. The singer also wears a gorgeous face of makeup that includes highlighter, blush, lipstick, and mascara.

Though she is only photographed from above the chest, the stunner puts on a sexy display for fans while going totally topless in the shot. On her right shoulder, one of the singer’s tattoos — a rose — is visible in the shot. The photo has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s earning the songstress a ton of attention from fans with over 1.1 million likes and over 10,000 comments.

Some fans commented on the image to let the singer know amazing she looked while many others commented on the photo to let her know that they were huge fans. A few others had no words for the shot and commented with their choice of emoji.

“Stunning holy wow,” one of Halsey’s fans chimed in.

“QUEEN ALWAYS FLEXING HER BEAUTY ON ALL OF US,” another follower chimed in.

“Hi I would marry you,” another commented.

“Oh you look so cute halsey,” one more raved with a pink heart emoji attached to the end.

As those who follow her on social media know, Halsey is never shy when it comes to showing off her amazing body to fans. Recently, The Inquisitr reported that the songstress sizzled in another NSFW shot in the desert.

In the sexy snapshot, the stunner posed at a side angle while putting her body on full display in a silky, red thong bikini that left little to nothing to the imagination. She popped out of the tiny red triangle top and her taut tummy was at the center of the shot.

That post also garnered over 1.5 million likes and 6,000-plus comments.