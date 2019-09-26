Anna Nyström Flaunts Her Figure In A Beige Dress For ‘Me Time’

Swedish stunner Anna Nyström needed some “me” time, and her favorite way to indulge herself was slipping into a slinky beige sweater dress.

Though this is not the first time that Anna has posted a picture in a dress, it is certainly not the norm. As an Instagram celebrity who first rose to internet fame as a fitness model, Anna most usually sports athleisure ensembles — generally skintight yoga pants that are sure to hug every curve of her enviable body.

However, as she has gotten more popular, Anna has also begun to share more about her life, including her artwork, DIYs, and relationship. This latest post, in which she discussed indulging in “me time,” is just another example.

Even though the post does not involve yoga pants, fans would still argue that it sizzles. The beige sweater dress that Anna wears is low cut enough to display a serious amount of her ample cleavage. The knit fabric makes sure to hug all her curves in all the right places, and a belt cinches in her waist and emphasizes her hourglass figure.

Her hair is long and straight, and she looks polished in a sweet headband. Her makeup is classically gorgeous, with a simple cat-eye and nude lip.

The first picture of the carousel shows Anna’s dress, displaying her cleavage to its best advantage. The second displays the products she is using for her relaxation day, and last is a close up selfie of the stunner.

The picture quickly earned over 89,000 likes and close to 800 comments.

“Wow beautiful,” one fan gushed, with a heart-eyes emoji.

“So stunning,” seconded another, with a queen emoji along with a star-eyes face.

“You are a fairy tale princess come to life. You are so perfect,” proclaimed a third, adding a red heart emoji.

The Scandinavian stunner tends to favor neutral palettes, and often wears beige, grey, brown, and white tones. The colors go well with her Swedish light blonde hair and the often wintery landscape.

The beauty currently boasts over 8.2 million fans under the handle @annanystrom, and has been featured in places like Maxim and Sports Illustrated. One of her recent pictures would have fit right into those pages. She sizzled in a grey lace bodysuit with a tight leather skirt, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

Anna also has her own Youtube channel, which currently boasts nearly 110,000 subscribers. Recent videos include a Q+A with her boyfriend, her everyday schedule, a road trip around Sweden, and conquering her greatest fear by skydiving.