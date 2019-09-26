Gwen Stefani Stuns In Tiny Shorts, Fishnets & Leather Jacket As She Gets Personal On Instagram

Gwen Stefani looked stunning as she appeared on the Late Night with Seth Meyers‘ Instagram story this sweet following an appearance on the talk show.

In the videos, Gwen is seen stunning in a pair of tiny little shorts, fishnet stockings, and a skimpy top. Stefani sits on a red couch as she showcases her long legs and gives fans a peek at her cleavage under the black top.

The Voice coach rocked a black and red leather jacket over top of the ensemble, and added black knee-high boots to complete the look. She also accessorized the sexy outfit with multiple chains around her neck and rings on her fingers.

Gwen wore her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that curled at the ends. Her mane fell down her back and over her shoulder as she also donned a full face of makeup.

Stefani’s glam look consisted of dark lashes, a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips.

During the videos, Gwen answered this or that style questions, revealing that she is both a country girl and a city girl thanks to growing up in L.A., and dating Blake Shelton.

She also claimed that her favorite way to close out a show is to rock the crowd instead of play a power ballad, as she wants to fans to leave with energy.

Gwen also told fans that she prefers using Instagram over Snapchat, and that she would be more likely to watch The Sound Of Music over turning on The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

In addition, the singer says she would much rather listen to music than a podcast during a commute, and then encouraged followers to watch her interview with Seth Meyers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, tiny shorts and fishnets have become Gwen’s signature style over the past few months, and she was recently seen donning a similar look during a hilarious promotional video for Season 17 of The Voice, where she and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, got to showcase their cute romance.

Meanwhile, things are so serious between the couple that Stefani even referred to Shelton as a “dad” to her three sons, whom she shares with her former husband Gavin Rossdale.

“He is a good dad, actually. He’s been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get home. Come help!’ It’s hard. I have three boys,” Gwen Stefani said during an interview with The Today Show on Monday.