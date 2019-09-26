‘Basketball Wives’ Star Draya Michele Shuts Down Instagram In Sheer Crop Top That Looks Painted On

Draya Michele is back on Instagram. The Basketball Wives LA alum has been making headlines for her fashionista look. The Inquisitr recently reported the 34-year-old driving her fans wild in Gucci boots and a Givenchy dress. While the look worn less than a week ago went down the full designer route, Draya’s most recent social media update has harnessed all things athleisurewear – well, and a little luxe addition. The star has updated her Instagram with a sensational and eye-catching look, and fans likely weren’t aware that an item from sportswear brand Adidas could be so glitzy.

Draya’s photo showed her photographed outdoors and squatting down, and something about the pose seemed to tick boxes for Instagram’s adored positioning. The brunette was looking incredible in a pair of glossy and metallic-like pants in black, with drawstring ties affording a casual feel. Draya had paired her snazzy pants with a sheer and braless Adidas crop top, and this one came with the brand’s logo on the front, although the shimmer materials and sheer panels seemed clingy enough to look nearly painted on.

Draya posed for her snap with some pretty statement accessories. The Mint Swim founder was holding a white Balenciaga bag bearing the Spanish fashion house’s emblem, with high-heeled and crisscross boots in white further upping the ante. Statement black shades and a sassy facial expression reminded fans that Draya is a bit of a Girl Boss.

Draya’s post seems to have gotten plenty of attention. The post had racked up over 117,000 likes in under 24 hours, with the same time frame bringing over 1,500 fans into the comments section. A celebrity like even came in from Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner. Then again, given that Draya joined Kylie on her “Kylie Skin Summer Trip,” fans are likely aware that Draya has a close bond with the world’s youngest billionaire. Other famous faces leaving a like included La La Anthony, Karrueche Tran, plus Khloe Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq.

Draya has spoken out about her looks. The star was profiled by Refinery29 as the media outlet covered her popular Mint Swim line, with the interview giving Draya a chance to speak for herself.

“It’s important to show people that I am versatile. I can still have the same sex appeal in clothing. I’m not afraid to cover it up. I used to think that I were fully-clothed that I wouldn’t get likes, or people weren’t going to pay attention to me, but that’s not the case,” she said.

Fans wishing to see more of Draya should follow her Instagram.