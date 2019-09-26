‘The Bachelor’s’ Cassie Randolph Claps Back At Colton Underwood Breakup Rumors

The ABC star defends her relationship with 'The Bachelor' star.

Cassie Randolph is speaking out amid rumors that there’s trouble in paradise for her and Colton Underwood. The most recent Bachelor winner posted a lengthy Instagram post in which she opened up about her relationship with the former NFL player.

Cassie shared a photo of the couple cuddled up as she captioned the pic with a long message about the “scrutiny” she and Colton have faced since his season of the ABC dating show ended earlier this year.

The Bachelor Nation beauty also addressed rumors about “an article that came out this week” that claimed she and Colton are kaput. Cassie revealed that multiple people have messaged her about the rumors, so she decided to set the record straight.

In the lengthy message, Cassie explained that she and Colton are “in a good place” in their relationship despite “current rumors circulating” about their status as a couple. She also blasted the “microscope” the two are under.

Cassie added that she and Colton “are happy” in their relationship and are still taking things at their own pace. While she offered no claims that her relationship with Colton is “perfect,” Cassie said she and The Bachelor star work hard to stay focused and grounded despite the craziness that surrounds them. She also downplayed the chances of an engagement any time soon, explaining that if they “put too much focus on the future, we miss out on the present and enjoying the moment.”

Cassie received plenty of support after her emotional post. Colton’s “ex,” former Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin, hit the comments to write, “This is spot on and so well said. You and Colton do you and that’s all that matters.”

Fellow Bachelor contestant Onyeka Ehie wrote, “Way to keep it real. Rooting for you and Colton’s happiness every day.”

And Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe added, “Everyone goes through ups and downs and it’s no one’s business what they see and don’t see. …You’re allowed to have tough times, take it your own pace, and grow from the tough times.”

It’s no secret that Colton and Cassie have dealt with scrutiny the entire time they have been out together in the real world. Fans may recall that Cassie had cold feet over their relationship during filming of The Bachelor, and Colton almost quit the show over it.

Everything about their relationship — including Colton’s kissing prowess — has been discussed by fans and alums of the ABC reality show. It sounds like Cassie’s retort is long overdue as she and Colton navigate life as a reality TV couple in the real world.

The Bachelor airs on ABC.