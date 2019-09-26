Melissa Gorga Stuns In Bikini Photo With 14-Year-Old Daughter

Melissa's celebrating National Daughters Day.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is showing off her love for her daughter with several adorable new photos posted to social media for National Daughters Day, including one cute shot showing the pair rocking their bikinis together. The reality star shared several photos celebrating her 14-year-old daughter Antonia on her Instagram page on September 25 as she commemorated the holiday.

The first gorgeous photo posted online for her 1.8 million followers featured the gorgeous mother/daughter duo giving the world just a glimpse at their bikinis.

In the snap, Gorga sizzled in a blue and white triangle bikini top as her long, highlighted hair flowed down while accessorizing with a pair of gold hoop earrings. Her daughter also showed off her super cute bikini look as she opted for a fun blue gingham number while they posed together.

The bikini sneak peek came shortly after the TV personality showed off her insane body in a skimpy yellow two-piece last week.

In her new upload, the RHONJ star also included several other snaps of herself and her only daughter (she and husband Joe Gorga are also parents to two sons, Joey and Gino) including one that showed the duo enjoying a run together.

The snap – which was taken several years ago – showed Melissa looking stunning while flashing her toned abs in a patterned blue sports bra and leggings as she got in a run with her now teenage daughter.

Other photos included in the upload showed Antonio as a child during various professional photoshoots.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the twosome, with many gushing over just how much the now 14-year-old has grown up since she first appeared on the Real Housewives of New Jersey alongside her family members almost a decade ago.

“She’s absolutely stunning @melissagorga just like her beautiful mama,” one fan wrote. Another said after seeing Melissa’s family photos on the social media site, “Both mother and daughter are beautiful.”

A third person added in the comments section, “Omg! Precious pictures.”

In the caption, the reality star sweetly told her only daughter that she was her “best friend for life.”

Loading...

The latest upload from the gorgeous star comes shortly after Melissa and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice hit the headlines following the release of the brand new trailer for Season 10 of the Bravo reality show.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, upcoming episodes will see the Gorga and Giudice family react to the news that Teresa’s husband Joe Giudice recently had his request for bond denied amid his ongoing deportation battle that could see him taken back to his native country of Italy.

Giudice served a 41-month sentence for bank and wire fraud and has been detained by ICE ever since he was released in March.