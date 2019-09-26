Jenelle Evans Lets It All Hang Out In Tiny Yellow Dress Amid ‘Teen Mom 2’ Return Rumors

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is flaunting her curves all over social media this week. The reality star shared some new photos of herself sporting a skimpy dress on her Instagram account, and her fans had a lot to say about it.

In one update, Jenelle stood on a balcony in New York City as she showed off her ample curves in the low-cut garment. The tight dress hugged the mother-of-three’s body, flaunting her tiny waist and arms.

In a separate post, she allowed fans to see the full outfit, showcasing her legs and curvy hips in the short dress. Jenelle wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves the fell down her back and rippled over her shoulders.

The reality star accessorized her look with a silver chain and pendant around her neck, and donned a full face of makeup in the process, which included darkened eyebrows, dramatic eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Many of Jenelle’s tattoos were also visible in the snaps, as she encouraged her followers to love their curves in the caption of the post.

“Great color on you,” one social media user wrote in the comment section.

“You look so lovely,” another fan stated.

“You look great,” read a third comment.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle is keeping her options open when it comes to her next career move, and even admitted that she would like to appear on Dancing with the Stars.

However, Us Weekly reports that fans could be seeing her back on Teen Mom 2 in the future as she recently hinted that she’s been chatting with MTV about a comeback.

“I’ve always had other jobs besides MTV, so I’ve always been working. I also have a lot of open opportunities but waiting on answers from my old job,” she stated, confirming that she’s been in contact with MTV.

As many fans will remember, Jenelle was fired from the show after major issues inside of her home and reports that her husband, David Eason, had brutally killed the family’s pet dog, Nugget. The situation led to hers losing custody of her kids, which she has since regained.

“Everything’s back to normal. I think it’s been very great [having the kids back] because it’s really keeping us humble and we have been focusing on just staying at home, focusing on making them happy, making sure that’s a number one priority,” she added.