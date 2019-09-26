‘Sports Illustrated’ Stunner Hailey Clauson Rocks Sheer White Pants & Goes Topless In Sexy New Photo

Hailey Clauson is sizzling in another Instagram update.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Clauson has posed for some of the biggest names in the modeling industry and luckily for fans, she loves to share photos from her work on her wildly popular Instagram page. In the most recent photo that was shared with fans, the supermodel leaves almost nothing to the imagination in one of her sexiest outfits to date.

In the stunning new snapshot, Clauson tells fans that this is some of her newer work. The blond bombshell sizzles as she poses against a white-colored wall. Clauson rests one leg on a black leather chair and has the other firmly planted on the ground while clad in a pair of sheer white pants that go all the way up past her naval. For the photo op, the supermodel ditches her top altogether and covers her chest with her hands for the NSFW look.

Clauson also wears a face full of stunning makeup in the photo that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, lip gloss, highlighter, and blush. To complete the sexy look, she wears her blond locks slicked back in a low bun with a few pieces of hair falling around her face. The photo has only been live on her account for a short time, but its already earned the bombshell plenty of attention, racking up over 5,000 likes and 80-plus comments.

While some followers commented on the hot new photo to let Clauson know that she looks gorgeous, countless others raved over her picture-perfect figure. A few others had no words and flooded the comments section with heart and flame emoji.

“Very very beautiful,” one fan gushed over the post with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“I have literally never seen someone as beautiful as you in real life,” another Instagram user wrote.

“If you’re reading this I love you,” one more chimed in.

Over the past few months, Clauson has been putting on a sexy display for fans. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the supermodel got all glammed up for another incredibly sexy spread. In the sexy shot, the stunner sat in a room with pink walls on top of a floral-colored mattress while clad in a sparkly pink dress that left little to the imagination. The sexy ensemble hit high on her thigh, showing off plenty of leg to onlookers. The dress also featured thick straps that showcased a ton of sideboob for her legion of fans.

That post garnered over 8,000 likes and 100 comments.