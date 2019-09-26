Kelly Clarkson Sings Britney Spears’ ‘Till The World Ends’ And Fans Are Loving It

Kelly Clarkson continues to prove that she can sing anything. Each day on her brand-new talk show she covers a song by a different artist. She’s already covered hits by Prince and Sheryl Crow, as well as dived into different genres that she’s not known for. Today she belted out a Britney Spears dance tune.

On the Instagram account for her talk show, Kelly stunned as the sliding doors opened to let her onto the stage in front of her studio audience. The Voice coach showed off a different side of her during the performance as her fans went wild listening to the song.

Clarkson’s house band accompanied her as she sang Spears’ “Till The World Ends,” although her cover of the single had a slower, more soulful vibe to it.

Fans danced around in the audience as Kelly moved her hips while singing into the microphone and interacted with her audience by strolling through the aisles while performing.

As Kelly’s viewers already know, the singer opens up every show with a different cover song in a segment that’s being deemed “Kellyoke,” and it has been a hit so far.

Clarkson worked the stage in a zebra-print dress with a black skirt and some black boots, an outfit that The Inquisitr recently reported on. The singer also wore her long, blond hair in straight strands and looked glam in a full face of makeup with dark polish on her nails.

Meanwhile, Clarkson’s social media followers couldn’t control their love for the performance and rushed to the comment section to gush over the singer’s cover of the Britney song.

“Yesss it’s great,” one of Kelly’s fans posted.

“I need her to sing Rihanna now!!!” another social media user stated.

“My new favorite thing is to watch the people in the audience while Kelly performs. I just love it,” a third fan said.

“So good!” another comment gushed.

Recently, Fox Business pondered if Kelly is good enough at her new daytime talk show gig to be the next Oprah Winfrey.

“As a publicist I used to book on the Oprah Winfrey show and there will only be one Oprah. But for someone new, I think that Kelly is a fun person, she is really good,” former publicist for Wendy Williams, Danny Astoria, told the outlet, adding that people find Clarkson “relatable.”

Meanwhile, fans can draw their own conclusions by tuning into Kelly Clarkson’s talk show weekdays on NBC.