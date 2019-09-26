Kendall Jenner Gets Wild With A Sex Toy In Minidress So Short, It Basically Doesn’t Cover Her

Kendall Jenner’s headline-making has definitely shifted overnight: the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has mostly been fronting media outlets for her professional career this week. The 23-year-old has been marching the runways at Milan Fashion Week, although it looks like the model has since been letting her hair down. Fellow model and friend Hailey Baldwin had a bachelorette party last night – of course, the wife to Justin Bieber invited her buddy, Kendall. The model has already made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for grabbing adult merchandise from a sex shop ahead of the party. It looks like Kendall has been photographed with the purchases.

As The Daily Mail reports, Kendall was spotted in West Hollywood on Wednesday night as she joined Hailey for the celebrations. The model was photographed inside a vehicle, although images also showed the star outside of it. Both sets of images seemed to be showing two very different things.

Snaps of Kendall in the car seemed to be showing the model’s wild side. Kendall was sipping from a phallic sippy cup. The model was photographed with the cup in her mouth, although no suggestive poses were being pulled.

Fans of Kendall’s sensational physique will likely have made a beeline for photos lower down in the newspaper’s report. These showed Kendall outside of the vehicle, with a fantastic view of her outfit. Kendall was seen in a skin-tight and blue minidress with spaghetti straps – the dress did appear so short, it barely covered the model’s behind. Of course, Kendall doesn’t suffer wardrobe malfunctions. The model had pulled off her sexy look perfectly, with chunky black boots making a change from the traditional heels that she sometimes pairs with her outfits.

Kendall and Hailey seem to have forged a wonderful friendship. The two likely cross paths in their high-profile supermodeling careers, but that doesn’t necessarily a friendship make. Nonetheless, the pair is now known for hanging out together, with a vacation to Jamaica earlier this summer offering some bonding time.

Hailey was also seen in the report’s images. The blonde seemed to have opted for a color palette reflective of her marital status – Hailey wore white. While the model is already married to Justin Bieber, the upcoming nuptials are set to mark the marriage in a more official way. Hailey and Justin tied the knot last year in a low-key and unannounced courthouse wedding.

