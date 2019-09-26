Ariel Winter Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Black Beaded Bustier

Ariel Winter is used to going to a number of award shows. Her hit series, Modern Family, has been nominated for Emmys several years in a row. Even though it wasn’t this year, the brunette bombshell is such a huge star that she was nonetheless invited to a number of post-Emmys parties.

Having been to such a number of events, it’s little surprise that Ariel has close connections with her “glam squad,” i.e. the hairstylists, makeup artists, and fashion stylists that help celebrities get ready for events.

Fortunately, these glam squad members also use social media, and fans of the Sofia The First star dropped jaws after her hairstylist, Jonathan Colombini, posted a behind-the-scenes picture showing off a new hairstyle for the brunette beauty.

The stunning actress had her hair styled in a loose beachy waves. Adding to the sultry nature of the shot, they looked almost slightly damp, taking cues from Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look. Her makeup featured a subtle smokey eye and a light pink lip, and she wore statement dangling earrings. However, what likely garnered the most attention was Ariel’s attire.

The Modern Family star was wearing a very low-cut velvet strapless bustier, with a beaded neckline that hugged her every curve. It is unknown whether the bustier is part of a strapless dress or its own garment.

Fans loved the picture, giving it 2,235 likes, and made sure to let both Colombini and the buxom brunette know their appreciation for that shot.

“The slick look SEXY‼️” one fan wrote.

“That hair and makeup on fleek,” added another.

“So gooood,” concluded a third, with a hallelujah hands emoji as well as a red heart.

Colombini also offered some behind-the-scenes shots of Ariel in her stunning red dress worn at the Emmys after-parties. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the dress that Ariel wore was a tight midi dress with spaghetti straps and a square neckline.

In the first picture, Ariel faces the camera, but looks off to the side. Her hourglass figure is on full display thanks to her pose, and her long dark hair looks straight and sleek.

In the second, Ariel is angled away, and turns her head to give viewers a better look at her makeup, as well as her stunning profile. The close-up shows a classic cat-eye made with liquid liner, and incredibly clear and glowy skin.

Fans loved this post even more. They gave it over 3,500 likes and around 55 comments.