Kenya Moore Reportedly Faces Divorce Questions From Nene Leakes During ‘RHOA’ Season 12 Cast Trip

Kenya Moore announced her split from Marc Daly last week.

Kenya Moore is reportedly facing questions about her sudden divorce from Marc Daly while attempting to enjoy her latest Real Housewives of Atlanta cast trip to Greece.

After embarking on her cast trip this past Sunday, as The Inquisitr previously shared, Radar Online revealed that Moore is being questioned about what is going on between herself and her husband of just over two years.

According to the report, Moore was cornered by her co-star, Nene Leakes, and other members of the show during filming on the series’ upcoming 12th season and accused of being “fake.”

“Kenya is in the hot seat about what is really happening with Marc,” an insider alleged. “The ladies are confused about why things went south so fast. They don’t know what is real and what is fake with Kenya.”

While Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss had Moore’s back during her face-off with her co-stars, Leakes reportedly led the other women in her interrogation against Moore and had plenty of questions for her.

As the outlet previously reported, Moore and her husband were reportedly caught fighting at an event just two days after they confirmed their plans for divorce. Prior to the couple’s September 19 split announcement, Radar Online revealed that the two of them had allegedly been seen arguing at an event he was hosting in Atlanta.

During the event, Daly reportedly told the husband of Moore’s co-star, Eva Marcille, that he was tired of dealing with Moore’s “attention wh**e” behavior after learning that producers were attempting to stage a vow renewal for the two of them.

“That made him feel like the marriage was made for TV and made him mad,” the source explained. “He felt like he had to film to please her.”

Loading...

As fans well know, Moore was removed from her full-time position on The Real Housewives of Atlanta after tying the knot in a secret wedding ceremony with Daly in 2017. So, when it comes to exposing all aspects of her life for Season 12, it’s understandable that Moore would be “all in.”

As for what led to the demise of her marriage after just two years, the Radar Online report said that their messy on-camera feud had at least something to do with the sudden decision.

Moore and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta but a premiere date has not yet been set.