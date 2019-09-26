Padma Lakshmi Reveals How Much She Weighs After Weight Gain

Padma's sharing her message of body confidence after refusing to wear shapewear to the Emmys.

Padma Lakshmi is sharing an inspiring message of body confidence while opening up about her recent weight gain. The stunning Top Chef host got very candid about her body in a recent interview with Us Weekly as she spoke out about putting on a few pounds recently while proudly revealing exactly how much she weighs right now.

Speaking to the site while attending the 2019 Emmy Awards – where she stunned as she showed off her gorgeous curves in a white floor-length gown by Christian Siriano – Padma revealed the exact number she sees when she steps on the scale and why she’s feeling so confident regardless of how big or small that number is.

“I’ve been filming since June and I haven’t had time to diet, so I’m about 146 pounds right now,” she shared with the outlet, who noted that she’s a healthy weight for her height at 5-foot-9, though she admitted that it was more than her usual weight.

“I’m lucky because I gained weight exponentially, everywhere. I don’t care,” Lakshmi then continued while spreading her message of body confidence and body positivity as she hit the red carpet for the big award show, adding that she was “just happy there was a dress this pretty that fit.”

The mom of one (she’s shares 9-year-old daughter Krishna with partner Adam Dell) then continued by sharing the inspiring message that she just “doesn’t care” about her recent weight gain and is more concerned with feeling comfortable.

Padma explained, “I’m done trying to squeeze my bum into something that is too small. I don’t care.”

“You know, it shouldn’t be about what I look like at this point in my career,” she then poignantly added.

The Top Chef star also opened up about how she refused to squeeze into shapewear to make herself appear slimmer on the red carpet after previously wearing pieces under her clothes after giving birth to her daughter almost a decade ago.

“I don’t, I just think the female body is beautiful in its natural state,” Padma explained of why she decided to stay away from the restricting undergarments that are a favorite of big name stars like Kim Kardashian, who recently launched her own line of shapewear called Skims.

“I know we all have to do things to make it all smooth and beautiful. But really at the end of the day, who cares?” the star added while speaking to the outlet on the red carpet.

Notably, Lakshmi is undeniably stunning at any size and regularly shows off her inspiring body confidence with stunning photos of herself posted to her Instagram account.

Despite recently claiming that she’d gained a few pounds over the summer, the TV personality looked as stunning as ever back in July. The Inquisitr reported that she was proudly showing some skin in a purple bikini in a pretty revealing shot posted to her Instagram account as she soaked up the sun during a trip to the beach.