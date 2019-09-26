Mila Kunis Reportedly Upset That Demi Moore Is Publicly Dishing On Ashton Kutcher

It’s been a tough week for Ashton Kutcher, who has had to deal with the repercussions of his ex Demi Moore’s bombshell revelations in her new memoir.

The 56-year-old actress, who was in a relationship with the Punkd star for eight years, has recently released her auto-biography, Inside Out. And while much of it is about her childhood and previous relationships, it is her controversial marriage to Ashton that is making all the headlines. In the book, Demi opened up about their relationship — and her version of the story definitely does not paint him in a great light.

The former couple started dating in 2003, and tied the knot two years later. They announced their split in 2011, and soon after that the actor began his romance with his former That ’70s Show co-star, Mila Kunis, with whom he is currently married. The duo share two children, four-year-old daughter Wyatt and two-year-old son Dimitri.

According to Hollywood Life, Mila is very upset that Demi is “airing all her dirty laundry” in public in regards to her marriage with Ashton specifically because of their two children. A source told the online publication that the Hollywood star does not want her kids to “be made fun of for” the stuff that her husband’s ex wrote in her memoir.

“Mila is not happy and is really waiting for this all to die down because she would rather be dealing with anything else. She is not having a good time with it,” the insider said.

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore share a 15-year age gap. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for CDG

It seems like Mila is sticking by her partner because she is fully aware that “Ashton is not the same person he was back when he and Demi were together,” and she does not see the point in dishing on their relationship so that the whole world can comment on it.

“Mila never imagined Demi would be coming out with all this drama after so many years. She doesn’t see anything positive about this and it can only cause harm. Ashton is a family man, a father, and Mila sees no point in dragging his name through the mud,” the source added.

Demi has claimed that she spoke to her former flame before publishing the book, which was officially released on September 24. However, Ashton’s reaction to it online does not seem to indicate that he knew exactly what was going to be laid in the book — including cheating accusations, claims that he asked for threesomes several times through their relationship, and the revelation that the couple suffered a miscarriage at six months.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, he posted a couple of cryptic tweets that appeared to address all the allegations made by Demi, telling his followers to text him “for truth.”