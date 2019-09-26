Wendy Williams Reveals The Bizarre Names She Gave To Her New Rescue Kittens

Wendy Williams recently adopted two little rescue kittens and gave them some pretty unique names.

Television personality Wendy Williams is known for loving to stand out and not caring what other people may think about her. She let her quirky nature shine through recently when she adopted two new adorable rescue kittens. The kittens are sisters, one black and one gray. In a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Williams revealed how excited she is to have the kittens in her life, particularly after what has been such a difficult and painful past year for her. She also revealed the unique names she gave to the kittens, according to People.

Williams adopted the kittens from a local clinic that helps find loving homes for stray animals. These particular kittens were found on the streets after a feral cat gave birth to them. They are now lucky enough to have everything they could ever want as Williams’ pets. She’s says she has already really bonded with the animals.

“I love them so much. They came to the house, we immediately bonded. They are wonderful. I feel like I have such a full life with them. They love each other and they don’t much bother me! Chit Chat the black one, is quite shady. She’s the one like, ‘Stop being so friendly, we’re new here, we don’t know her.’ And then My Way is like, ‘No we were found in the streets!'”

Williams lives alone now as her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., has moved away to college. As The Inquisitr previously reported, this past year she split from her longtime husband Kevin Hunter after multiple reports circulated claiming he had been unfaithful to her. When it was announced that he had recently welcomed a baby girl with his mistress, it was the final straw for Williams who filed for divorce from him. She also fired him as the executive producer of her show, a role he has held for years.

In a recent interview, Williams revealed that she knew her husband was having an affair as she watched his alleged mistress’s belly grow and prepared herself for the storm that was about to happen.

“I’d done my detective work. I knew what was about to happen, and I was like, ‘Let me go someplace where you’re not allowed to have the whole bottle of wine’. When you see your husband’s mistress with a burgeoning belly and you’re a blabbermouth on TV with a successful show, you know what’s about to happen.”

Williams has begun dating again and has been seen out and about with several different men since her split from Hunter. While she’s discussed her excitement about meeting new men, she hasn’t officially confirmed that she’s in a relationship with any of the men she’s been spotted with.