‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers: Week 3 Dances, Themes And Surprises

Dancing With the Stars will be heading into week three of competition with 11 couples ready and waiting to take on the latest of their dance challenges. They spent countless hours in rehearsals, wardrobe fittings, and press events, all to be able to move forward in the competition and towards their goal of winning a mirrorball.

The third week of the competition will feature Movie Night, a favorite theme for fans of the series. As usual, the celebrity and pro-dancer couples will be competing for live viewer votes and judge’s scores.

The show will open with a behind-the-scenes look at some movie magic on ABC’s very own staged backlot, where stars and pros will weave their way through three movie sets created by the show on their way to the ballroom, reported Pure DWTS. The show will also feature a surprise Star Wars moment.

The following are the competing couples with the corresponding dances they will perform during week three of the competition, per Pure DWTS.

Country artist Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko will dance the Tango. The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten will perform a Rumba. Model Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy will dance the Tango. Popstar Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber will sashay through a Rumba. The Office actress Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov will skip through a Quickstep.

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star Karamo and Jenna Johnson will perform a Jive. Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke will dance the Cha-Cha. Comedian and actor Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson will dance the Rumba.

Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd will dance the Cha-Cha as will former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold. Finally, television and film actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater will perform the Rumba.

Pure DWTS reported that each couple will dance to a variety of songs inspired by the celebrity’s favorite movies, including Wilson Philips’ “Hold On” from the film Bridesmaids, “Here We Go Again” from Mamma Mia!, Roy Orbison’s “Pretty Woman” from the film of the same name, Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” from the film of the same name, Selena’s “Dreaming of You” from Selena, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” from A Star is Born and Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic, to name a few.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the show’s new voting procedures now put the power of elimination in the hands of the judges more so than the fans, who for many years, have ruled the competition by bombarding both the phone lines and online voting with nods towards their favorite celebrities.

During each Monday evening show, a live vote will be combined with the judge’s scores and will be counted in real-time. The bottom two couples in the competition will be revealed at the end of each broadcast. The judges will then decide which celebrity and their pro will remain and which will end their ballroom journey.

The live vote will occur during the EST and CDT broadcast airtimes when the show is live, and fans on the West Coast can also vote during that time, but three hours before they actually get to see the show. This new voting procedure resulted in the first elimination of the season: Supremes singer Mary Wilson.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.