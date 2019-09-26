Kendall Jenner Exposes Chest In Sheer Top With No Bra – At A Sex Shop

Kendall Jenner has upped the ante – apparently, in more ways than one. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has made The Daily Mail‘s headlines for an unusual shopping trip. Then again, the British newspaper’s headline seemed just as dedicated to outlining the 23-year-old’s skimpy outfit. To be fair, this did appear to be Kendall looking at her best, although fans would likely argue that the world’s highest-paid supermodel never fails to nail a look.

As The Daily Mail reports, Kendall hit up the Hustler Store sex shop in West Hollywood yesterday ahead of fellow model and close friend Hailey Bieber’s bachelorette party. While the newspaper chronicled a friend of the model’s picking up some phallic toys, Kendall was described as having “nabbed” some items – the nature of the purchase wasn’t confirmed. More than confirmed, however, was Kendall’s trendy and slightly racy outfit.

Kendall was spotted in an ensemble that seemed to be flying the flag for the final days of summer. The brunette was wearing a high-waisted and frayed pair of Daisy Dukes, with the shorts flaunting the model’s super-long legs. These had been paired with a tight and mostly sheer tank top in white, with the model’s braless state affording a view of her chest. A fashionable finish came from a white shirt worn open over the tank, plus simple flat sandals and a shoulder bag. Kendall was seen with her trademark dark locks worn down, with images showing Kendall wearing shades – she seemed to have removed them in the store, though.

The photos seemed to show Kendall having a great time: the model was seen smiling, with the report stating that the star was having a bit of a giggle as she made her way through the store.

Kendall has now reached the point where just about anything from her will make a headline. The star is arguably Hollywood’s biggest “it” girl – while fellow models Gigi and Bella Hadid, plus pal Hailey are worshipped, it still seems like Kendall holds the crown in terms of overall popularity. This may have something to do with the star’s double career: alongside being a supermodel, Kendall is, of course, a major reality face on account of her family’s hit E! show. Kendall shot to fame in her youth as cameras filmed her life alongside her famous sisters, although this star seems to be shifting away from the show: Kendall appears on it less and less.

Kendall recently made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for her head-turning blond hair. By the looks of it, though, the star is back to brunette.