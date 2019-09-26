Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Hot Mom Bod & Fireworks Display In Oklahoma City

Carrie Underwood is currently on her 'Cry Pretty Tour 360' with country girl group Runaway June.

Carrie Underwood is a force to be reckoned with, especially when she takes to the stage to perform. Her fans just can’t seem to get enough of the country singer. She is currently in the middle of her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” and blowing people away with her vocals and her gorgeous outfits.

Carrie made a stop in her home state of Oklahoma on Wednesday, September 25, as she performed many of her hit songs and some new music from her Cry Pretty album. The songstress took to her Instagram account right after her concert that was held at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City last night. She has been taking the time to share some photos on the social media platform of every stop on the tour and also to thank her fans for coming out to see her.

The most recent one is a single snap of Carrie Underwood on stage wearing a short gold glittery dress that revealed those toned legs of hers. The outfit appeared to have a layer of fringe in the back and a darker gold belt that accentuated her amazing figure. Her hot mom bod is definitely showing just nine months after having her second child, Jacob.

The photo also revealed the huge fireworks display that surrounded the “Southbound” singer. She is smack dab in the middle of the golden fireworks that are shooting off from the floor of the stage.

A few of the concertgoers who were lucky enough to be there in person commented on how much they loved it.

One fan wrote, “Amazing night! Thank you for shining your light and sharing your faith! Loved hearing you sing all your hits! And your opening acts were also outstanding! Checked off my bucket list!”

Another person spent their special day watching Carrie on stage saying, “You outdid you, lady!!! Thanks for a great way to spend my wedding anniversary.”

This week has been full of not only concert photos, but the 36-year-old mom of two has also shared a few backstage moments as well. One of them, as The Inquisitr had previously detailed, featured a very sweet moment with her eldest son, Isaiah. He was seen giving his famous mama a hug and kiss backstage at one of her concerts. It was an adorable exchange and one rarely seen. Carrie Underwood fans loved every moment of it.

Keep checking Carrie Underwood’s Instagram for more amazing concert photos from her “Cry Pretty Tour 360.”