Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Curves In Flirty Crop Top: ‘Thick Thighs & Thin Patience’

Model Ashley Alexiss put her world-famous curves on display on Thursday when she updated her Instagram account with a photo in which she wore a flirty crop top and a pair of string bikini bottoms.

In the snap, Ashley sat on a staircase wearing a red crop top that read, “thick thighs and thin patience.” She paired the shirt with black bikini bottoms. She leaned back on her elbows in a pose that caused the letters on the shirt to stretch across her breasts, making her voluptuous chest the focal point of the photo. Also on display was Ashley’s hourglass shape, and of course, her thick thighs. Part of a small tattoo on her pelvic bone peeked out from behind the string on her bottoms.

Ashley’s makeup looked flawless in the snap. Her full lips were a bright red color that matched her top. She wore her long hair down in waves over both shoulders as she looked down, flashing a flirty smile.

The playful snap was a hit among Ashley’s 1.8 million followers.

“Where did you get all this beauty?” one admirer asked.

One follower asked Ashley what her tattoo said.

“I love you bunches,” she responded.

She also said that her mom had the same tattoo.

“Wow what a figure,” commented one follower.

That figure is something Ashley is proud of, and something she likes to show off. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she recently flaunted her curves in a sexy bathtub snap.

The model also believes that women can be beautiful and smart. In an Instagram post, she discussed how she felt about the issue.

“Beauty or brains? Screw that,” she said in the post.

“It’s not a dichotomy. Let’s not act like mascara glues a girl’s eyes so shut that she can’t read a word of Dickens or solve a trig problem,” she wrote.

Loading...

Let’s talk about how no boy has ever been asked if he would rather get his Bachelor’s or get married; no boy has ever been told he’s ‘too handsome’ to run for office. So why cover myself up so you can take me seriously? Beauty or brains? I’ll take them both.

The unabashed curvy girl seems to have conquered both. She is beautiful, and she also a successful entrepreneur. She runs her own swimwear company that caters to women with curves.

The beauty recently celebrated her anniversary with husband Travis Yohe.

Fans wanting to keep up with Ashley can follow her Instagram account.