Cardi B Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted At A Photoshoot

Cardi B is alleging that she was sexually assaulted at a magazine photoshoot, per Music News.

The “Be Careful” rapper spoke about the experience in an appearance on radio and TV personality Angie Martinez’s Untold Stories of Hip Hop show, which is set to air in the U.S. today, September 26.

When doing a shoot, she revealed that the photographer exposed his penis right in front of her.

“I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and, like, the photographer, he was trying to get close to me,” Cardi recalled.

“[He was] like, ‘Yeah, you want to get into this magazine?’ And he pulled his d**k out. I was so f**king mad,” she continued.

The “I Like It” chart-topper didn’t continue with the shoot and left. However, it seemed no one cared about the situation at the time.

“You know what’s so crazy?” she asked Angie.

“I told the magazine owner, and he just looked at me like, ‘So? And?'”

“When I see the #MeToo movement, there’s girls from the ‘hood, I know they went through the same type of treatment… It happens really every day,” Cardi added.

Now that she is a big star, she’s noted that this kind of harassment has ended because she would put them on blast on Instagram if it ever happened again.

Cardi’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, went on to top the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart and went top five in Australia and the U.K. According to RIAA, the album has gone triple platinum in the U.S. after selling over 3 million copies there alone.

At the Grammy Awards, she won Best Rap Album this year. In total, she has been nominated seven times and has earned herself an Album of the Year nomination.

Since topping the charts and becoming a household name, Cardi has become a hot topic.

She married her rapper husband, Offset from Migos, in 2017 and celebrated their two-year anniversary on Instagram, per The Inquisitr.

They have a daughter together, Kulture, who she gave birth to in 2017.

In other recent news, Cardi was slammed for telling a hater to stick to her diet after they tried to drag her down, which The Inquisitr reported.

Loading...

This year, she starred in the movie Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Keke Palmer, to name a few.

The film was praised by critics and is considered “certified fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with 177 reviews.

To keep up with Cardi B, follow her Instagram account, which boasts 50.8 million followers.