Kelly Ripa ‘Irritated’ At Hubby Mark Consuelos For This Hilarious Reason

Live with Kelly and Ryan star Kelly Ripa admitted on the latest episode of her daily talk series that she gets “irritated” at her handsome husband, Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos for this hilarious reason, prompting laughs from both Ryan Seacrest and the studio audience.

She thinks her husband’s good looks are an “outrage” and revealed her irritation stems from the ability Consuelos has to stay fit and healthy with what appears to be minimal effort, while she spends substantial time every day working out to keep her stunning, athletic physique.

People Magazine reported that Ripa found herself commenting on her husband’s toned body after Seacrest told her that Consuelos had sent him a photo of himself. Ripa then quipped if it was “shirtless” to which Seacrest responded that the handsome Riverdale star told him to not show Ripa the pic.

This prompted Ripa to explain her irritation with Consuelos to her co-host. She claimed her husband does minimal work to keep his six-pack abs and toned body. She quipped that it appears all her husband has to do is cut back on certain foods to trim down, while she “would need a plastic surgeon to get that shredded and glistening look.”

“Mark just needs to not drink half-and-half for one cup of coffee,” Ripa explained of her outrage to both the studio audience and Seacrest. “He’s like, ‘Oh I didn’t drink half-and-half and then I took a steam shower. I think I look pretty good, what do you think?’ I’m like, ‘I can’t talk to you anymore.’ That’s a bunch of B.S. Its nonsense.”

The Inquisitr recently reported that the normally healthy Ripa found she was very sick and had to miss two days of work beginning September 19 due to an undisclosed illness. She returned on Monday, claiming that “rumors of my death were highly exaggerated.”

The day of Ripa’s illness, Seacrest told the studio audience and viewers that Ripa had to take the day off, stating that the long-running daytime host was in the building but had to be sent home due to being ill. Ripa revealed upon her return that on that fateful day, she claims her staff thought she didn’t look well, but in her mind, she felt she would be okay to continue with work.

Although she might have felt okay she was not and the talk show host found herself at a doctor’s office being tended to with fluids and some time to rest while she waited to be given further instructions on what she would have to do to feel better sooner than later.

The mother of three children, including Mark, Lola, and Joaquin, has a busy schedule including her work on the show, and behind-the-scenes as a producer of the series. She revealed in a personal essay for The Cut that in her off-hours she enjoys working out, and that time spent helps her center herself and reflect on her day. Ripa revealed she likes to take AKT, cardio-based dance classes, four to five days a week. She also participates in SoulCycle classes on the weekends.

Live With Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays in syndication.