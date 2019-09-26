Pregnant Christina Milian Flaunts Figure In Skintight Pants

Pregnant star Christina Milian is regularly keeping her followers up to date with what’s going on in her world and they are loving it.

In her latest Instagram upload, the “Whatever U Want” hitmaker has geotagged the photo as Studio City, California, attaching multiple photos.

In all the shots, she sported an orange and white ensemble which she described as a peaches and cream look in her caption. She paired the orange skintight pants with a leather jacket and wore a white T-shirt underneath. She accessorized herself with a pair of sunglasses, a cap, and earrings. Milian kept it casual in white sneakers.

In the first image, she placed one foot against the wall and looked away. In the second, the photo had been taken more close up and showed more of her side profile. She starred into the camera lens while her tight fitted pants complimented her booty. In the third and final picture, she looked super fierce while she crouched down.

Within 13 hours, the post racked up over 40,000 likes, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“Love this color,” one user wrote.

“Perfection in my eyes,” another shared adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“You are on fire,” a third mentioned.

“You look beautiful,” a fourth fan remarked.

“How you’re pregnant and can still give the illusion that you’re skinny is beyond me,” a fifth follower commented.

Milian is currently pregnant with her second child. She and her boyfriend M. Pokora have been dating since 2017 and are expecting their first baby together, per Oprah Mag.

Christina was previously married to The Dream. According to Global Grind, their divorce was finalized in 2011. Their child, Violet, 9, has her own Instagram page which is run by Milian.

Christina was previously romantically linked to Nick Cannon. The pair were an item around the time of filming the movie they both starred in, Love Don’t Cost A Thing. She recently opened up about how she found out that she was being cheated on by him, which The Inquisitr noted.

“When I was dating Nick Cannon, the password somehow worked on the first check, and I was right,” Milian revealed.

“And then next thing you know, for like a month I was reading messages,” she continued.

In another article reported by The Inquisitr, Nick hinted that he wanted to get caught out by Christina at the time.

Milian has continued to act and recently starred in the Netflix movie Falling Inn Love which premiered on the platform last month.

To keep up with Christina Milian, follow her Instagram account.