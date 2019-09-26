Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Curves In Fitted Garment

Nicole Scherzinger is currently a judge on The Masked Singer and announced that its second season premiered last night on Fox.

The “Try With Me” hitmaker shared a photo to her Instagram account where she is posed in front of a backdrop with the shows name on it. The exotic singer wore a fitted black and red ensemble which showed off her incredible figure. The brunette beauty stood to the side and stared into the camera lens with an over the shoulder pose. She decided to style her hair tied up in a bun and accessorized herself with a couple of rings and earrings.

Within 11 hours, the post racked up over 32,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Angles and curve OH MY YES,” one user wrote.

“Can’t wait to watch and finally see you on my screen again,” another shared.

“You look amazing!” a third mentioned.

“Excuse me!! This fit,” a fourth fan remarked.

“Glamour… Beautiful woman,” a fifth follower commented.

“When is the time for PCD reunion⁉️” another loyal user questioned.

Rumors of The Pussycat Dolls reuniting has been making headlines recently. Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Scherzinger signed a multi-million dollar deal to get back with her band members Melody Thornton, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, and Jessica Sutta.

The plan is for the girls to embark on a 2020 world tour after not performing for over a decade.

“Nicole has long turned down offers for a reunion but with the ten-year anniversary of their hiatus passing, she finally said she was ready,” a close source told The Sun newspaper.

Aside from touring, new music might be on the cards too.

“The tour is going to be huge and the group will be playing their greatest hits. But there has been talk of the possibility of them recording new music,” another insider revealed.

Nicole was the lead singer of the group and is a big part of their worldwide success. Their debut album, PCD, was released in 2005 and sold over 9 million copies worldwide, according to PR Newswire. The campaign achieved six hit singles — “Don’t Cha,” “Buttons,” “Stickwitu,” “Beep,” “I Don’t Need a Man,” and “Wait a Minute” — and cemented them as one of the decades biggest girl groups.

Their second studio album, Doll Domination, was released in 2008 and remains their last release.

Since going their separate ways, Scherzinger released two solo albums — Killer Love and Big Fat Lie and currently has a career in TV.

To stay up to date with Nicole Scherzinger, follow her Instagram account.