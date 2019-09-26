Danielle Knudson Flaunts Toned Abs Underneath Trenchcoat While Teasing ‘Secret Project’

It’s hardly surprising why Canadian model Danielle Knudson is gaining quite a following on Instagram. With about 484,000 followers, the 30-year-old bombshell has yet to reach the impressive numbers of other models and influencers on the social media platform, but that doesn’t make the photos and videos she shares any less stunning.

Danielle’s latest Instagram photo, which was uploaded on Wednesday night, shows her posing inside what looks to be a bathroom, clad in a long blue-gray trenchcoat that she completely left unbuttoned. Underneath the coat, the model is wearing a light blue bra-and-panties set — while there isn’t much of her cleavage to be seen, enough of her toned midsection is visible as she puts her right hand on her hips. She can also be seen holding her phone with her left hand, seemingly preparing to snap a selfie.

In the photo’s caption, Danielle alluded to an upcoming project but declined to provide any further specifics in words. She did, however, add multiple emoji that seem to hint at a movie or TV appearance and a hashtag that suggests the project may be filmed in Toronto. For her hair and makeup, she respectively credited Victoria Radford and Mark Plarina, tagging their respective Instagram accounts.

As of this writing, the new photo has gotten close to 4,600 likes in 11 hours, along with slightly more than 110 comments from Danielle’s loyal followers. These replies to the post have been largely positive in nature, as fans from all over the world used a combination of words and emoji to show some love for the photo and inquire about what the blond bombshell will be working on.

“I meaaaan not even fair you are tooooo much,” said one follower, adding three heart-eyes emoji to their comment.

“[Not] so secret any longer. Amazing!” another Instagram user remarked.

“Most sexy,” a third fan gushed, adding rose and heart emoji to their comment. “You look like a sexy spy thinking about about the secret project.

The aforementioned photo was not the only one Danielle shared on Wednesday that got her followers liking and commenting en masse. That morning, she uploaded another titillating snap for her ever-growing fan base, as she was photographed while wearing a tiny white tank top and lifting it just enough to showcase her taut midsection. Meanwhile, the straps on her top came fairly close to sliding down her arms, offering a more than enticing view of her cleavage. So far, that update has garnered a shade over 6,800 likes in the 20 hours since it was posted.