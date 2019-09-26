Iskra Lawrence Gets Flirty In Pink Lingerie & Spills Industry Retouching & Styling Secrets

Iskra Lawrence shared a new Instagram update three days ago, which had her fans thanking her in the comments. And it’s all thanks to her candid captions, where she talked in length about some of the different industry secrets. This included details on the retouching process, as well as the fitting process for models when they work on photoshoots.

The model used a photo of herself rocking light pink lingerie for the post, as she showed off her curvy body. The bra had a classic cut, and the bottoms featured a small, red bow.

Iskra looked to her left in the shot as she smiled with her lips closed. She wore her hair down in soft waves, as it blew in the wind. The model also draped a thin scarf around her back and onto her arms. It was white with yellow tie-dye like designs.

This update was liked over 104,000 times, with many followers leaving long comments.

“Whenever I feel bad with my body you encourage me thank you very much,” said a fan.

“You are so gorgeous really, thank you for all u have done for giving us self-confidence,” said another fan.

Others gushed about the model and her choice to share what she did in the captions.

“I love this SO much! Thank you for talking the talk, walking the walk, and supporting companies that do do!” exclaimed a follower.

Others discussed specific topics that the model touched on in the captions.

“I love how you don’t retouch and look just perfect and gorgeous, it would be awesome if all the brands do that and show how real bodies really look like,” said a follower.

“This is the kind of models we want to see. REAL and UNEDITED,” declared another follower.

Since this update, Lawrence shared another video update where she opened up about her modeling career and fitness regimen. The post also promoted a giveaway, which includes a trip to New York City and a chance to work out with the model.

Iskra was seen at first wearing an all-black ensemble, as the clip later transitioned to showing the model completing a variety of exercises. The later clips showed the model in an all-pink outfit, which consisted of a long-sleeved shirt and tight leggings. The leggings were a darker shade of pink than her top, and also featured a pop of gray below her knees.

This update received over 15,000 likes.