‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, September 25: Katie Needs A Kidney Transplant & Quinn Lambastes Wyatt

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, September 25 features Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) who was very worried about his fiancé. This did not stop Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) from taking a jibe at Bill. He accused Bill of ignoring the warning signs that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) was in kidney failure. Bill retorted that he refused to be judged by the man who ignored the warning signs that his son was a criminal psycho.

Katie Needs A Kidney Transplant

According to She Knows Soaps, Brooke tried to intervene. Luckily for her, Eric Forrester (John McCook) and the doctor joined them. Dr. Jordan Armstrong (Vincent Irizarry) informed them that he had Katie’s test results back.

Katie would need a kidney transplant because she had years of cumulative damage to her kidneys from the anti-rejection drugs that she used after her heart transplant. The doctor assured them that she was an excellent candidate for a transplant but would need to undergo dialysis until they could find a matching donor.

Katie Woke Up On The Bold and the Beautiful

Eric talked to Ridge, and remarked that someone as young and strong as Katie would need a transplant. He felt that perhaps his martinis killed germs. Ridge said that they needed their father to be immortal.

In Katie’s hospital room, Bill begged her to wake up. He demanded that she return to him and Will Spencer (Finnegan George). Katie opened her eyes, and an emotional Bill went to fetch the doctor. She was shocked to hear his diagnosis and initially refused another transplant. However, the doctor said that the damage to her kidneys was irreparable.

Quinn Lambastes Wyatt

Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) could not believe that her son had proposed to the redhead. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) felt that Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) sins of stealing designs could not compare to Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) stealing a baby. Quinn opined that Flo was still the same person. When Quinn learned that there was no ring, she felt that Sally had conned him into the engagement.

At the bar, Sally and Flo talked about the engagement. Both wondered if Wyatt had been trying to prove something to Sally. Flo also noticed that Sally did not have a ring. Just then Wyatt called Sally to tell her about Katie. After ending the call, Sally told Flo that her aunt was in the hospital and it did not look good for her.

