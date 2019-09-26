Jojo Babie Exposes Chest In Sheer Bodysuit & Asks If Fans Are ‘Down With The Thickness’

Yesterday, Jojo Babie tantalized fans with a photo of her rocking a neon, leopard-print dress. And today, she took things to arguably another level, as she showed off her hourglass figure in a sheer bodysuit.

The model was spotted posing outdoors, as she grabbed onto a cable with her right hand. The bodysuit was a forest green color, and featured long sleeves and a high neckline. However, it was anything but conservative, as it was completely sheer and left very little to the imagination.

Babie managed to censor the image for social media, however, as she placed her hair strategically over her chest. However, plenty of her cleavage was still on display.

Jojo looked at the camera with a serious expression on her face, as she brushed her hair out of her face with her left hand. She completed her look with a pair of black boots.

The photo appeared to be taken at night-time, and the low wall next to her had a small graffiti tag in the corner.

Babie is known for her flirty captions now and again, and today was one of those days. She asked her fans if they were down with her thickness, and it sounded like most everyone was.

“Yes all ur thickness is power,” said a fan.

“What is your height and weight omg body goalsssss,” said another fan.

“I down your curves are amazing, wonderfully thick and lovely thanks for sharing gosh your fine,” gushed a follower.

But that wasn’t all, as her followers kept the compliments rolling.

“Yes, how are you today, you look gorgeous, have a great day stay awesome and stay positive,” said another fan.

“Man…..speechless!!! Honnestly, how perfect can you be??” asked an Instagram user.

In addition to this update, Jojo shared another photo three days ago that gave fans a closer look at how she maintains her physique. The photo showed her at the gym, as she held onto a bar and appeared to be in the middle of doing exercises with a resistance band on her legs.

Babie rocked a bright pink sports bra and leggings, along with a high, messy bun.

You could also see a bottle of 1st Phorm supplements in the foreground, along with a branded water bottle.

Jojo’s fans have gotten used to seeing the 1st Phorm brand on her social media feed, as she often promotes the brand. Sometimes, she shares recipes, while other times, she posts photos from the gym as she works out.