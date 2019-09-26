Miley Cyrus’ Little Sister Noah Cyrus Bares Shoulders In Black Top Ahead Of ‘Lonely’ Release

The 19-year-old sister of singer Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, took to Instagram and thrilled her 5.2 million followers by striking a pose in a shoulder-baring black top.

In the glamorous black and white image, Noah lounged back on one arm and showed off her bare shoulders with a black tube style top that featured a thin, asymmetrical strap that ran across her chest. The design revealed a small heart tattoo on the singer’s shoulder. Various other ink remained visible on either of the star’s arms. The daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus allowed her straight black hair to fall over one shoulder, and it flowed down her back hitting her waist.

In her caption, Noah wrote that “Lonely” will be released tomorrow night on September 26. The singer has a song by that name with a clip on YouTube, but so far the song hasn’t officially been released. On July 31, the talented singer released a song titled “July.”

Nearly 42,000 people hit the “like” button on the singer’s post in less than an hour, and almost 500 dropped a comment expressing their excitement over the share.

“I’m waiting for this one since the clip you posted in the GC era,” wrote an incredibly pleased fan.

“I’m considering this a late birthday present hahaha I love you! I’m so excited,” another fan enthused.

“Can’t wait!!!!!!,” a follower replied.

“After ‘July,’ I cannot wait,” admitted another person who enjoys the singer’s music.

Not surprisingly, at least a few fans are sad that they still have to wait roughly a day for the new song to drop.

“Nooo, I want it now,” complained an impatient would-be listener.

Several people also commented about the singer’s gorgeous look in the picture she shared.

“Noah, you are so uniquely impressive,” wrote a fan.

“You’re perfect. Love you.”

In her Instagram story, Noah recently posted a throwback picture of herself from 2016 with a friend, and the word “queens” appeared on top of the still in a gif. She also shared clips of several different talented singers, helping give many artists some extra exposure.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the 19-year-old got wild and crazy at Bootsy Bellows nightclub, and she even posted a picture of herself baring one breast with her nipple appropriately crossed out for Instagram.

It looks like Noah may be on the verge of launching a successful career in which she follows in the footsteps of her “Old Town Road” singer dad, Billy Ray, and her sister, “Don’t Call Me Angel” singer, Miley.