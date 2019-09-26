‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds 2’ Star Georgia Harrison Flaunts Curves In White Bikini

British reality TV star Georgia Harrison, who can currently be seen on MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, thrilled her Instagram fans with her most recent post on the popular social media platform.

In the post, the TV personality, who is part of Team U.K. on the popular MTV show, posed while sitting on a balcony railing, looking off into the distance and wearing a unique white bikini in the snapshot. On top, the suit featured a white crop top with short sleeves and blue piping that ended right under her chest. On the bottom, she wore high-waisted, high-cut bikini bottoms in the same fabric.

The blond bombshell’s hair hung in curls over her shoulders, and it was pulled back in a half ponytail, with the barefooted Harrison also visibly wearing a metal bangle on her wrist. Soft, natural-looking makeup completed the casual look, which showed off her taut midsection and incredibly toned, sun-kissed legs. Beautiful tropical trees and a clear blue sky created the perfect backdrop for the image.

In the caption, Georgia told her nearly 868,000 followers on Instagram that their superpower is the fact that there is nobody else like them on the planet. More than 12,000 people hit the “like” button in support of the model’s post, and dozens left an uplifting comment.

“Hope your [sic] good girl,” replied model and Tinder’s “most-swiped” man, Stefan Pierre.

Several followers posted many fire emoji to express their enjoyment of the scene Harrison’s picture portrayed.

Several fans also left comments about how great Harrison looked in the picture.

“Wow what a lady she’s simply irresistible love her with all my heart,” wrote one.

“I’d move to Britain if all the girls looked like her,” another proclaimed.

“If nobody has told you today…You’re beautiful!” gushed a third follower.

Finally, a few people also chimed in to let Harrison know that they concur with her caption.

Loading...

“Yes, totally agree with you, bae,” replied one Instagram user.

Earlier this week, Harrison posted a series of pictures of herself working out wearing separate yellow and pink racerback sports bras with matching black leggings from GHX Style. She encouraged fans to treat Mondays as fresh starts to take small steps, which pay off eventually with significant results. Recently, The Inquisitr reported that the model bared her backside in a tiny string bikini under a cage knit sarong.

On tonight’s episode of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, Johnny Bananas of Team USA went home. Harrison, meanwhile, found herself safe for another week, ahead of the upcoming women’s elimination episode.