NBA Rumors: Robert Covington Would Be A ‘Dream Get’ For Bradley Beal’s Wizards, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Since the 2019 NBA offseason started, rumors have been circulating around All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and his future with the Washington Wizards. As of now, most people believe that the Wizards are better off trading Beal while his value is high than trying to waste another season staying as one of the mediocre teams in the Eastern Conference. However, though they currently don’t have a clear path to title contention, the Wizards made it clear to everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading Beal and undergo a full-scale rebuild.

If they are determined to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference, the Wizards should highly prioritize surrounding Bradley Beal with a better supporting cast that could help him bring the team back to the playoffs in the 2019-20 NBA season. In his recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested several trade scenarios which would allow the Wizards to give Beal some help and mentioned Robert Covington of the Minnesota Timberwolves as one of their potential targets before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline.

According to Buckley, Robert Covington would be “dream get” for the Wizards. Buckley believes that the potential acquisition of Covington would give Bradley Beal a defensive relief and a more breathing room on the offensive end of the floor.

“If the Wizards keep Beal, their win-now intentions will be transparent. So, too, will be the obvious need for an upgrade at small forward, where the possibly past-his-prime Miles and organic-granola-raw Brown occupy the top two spots on the depth chart. Robert Covington would be a dream get, particularly given Washington’s roster restraints. He defends four positions—sometimes all five in a pinch—and stripes threes with impressive volume (career 2.8 makes per 36 minutes). For a 28-year-old role player, he’s about as good as it gets. This past season, he snagged a top-40 spot in ESPN’s real plus-minus rankings.”

In the proposed trade deal by Bleacher Report, the Wizards will be sending a trade package including C.J. Miles, Troy Brown Jr., and a 2022 second-round pick to the Timberwolves in exchange for Robert Covington. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

The suggested trade would not only be beneficial for the Wizards, but also for the Timberwolves. In exchange for Robert Covington, they would be acquiring a young and promising swingman in Troy Brown Jr. and a future draft pick. The Timberwolves could also use C.J. Miles’ expiring contract to acquire more future draft assets before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline.

Aside from Robert Covington, another potential trade target for the Wizards that will enable them to give Bradley Beal a help is Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to a previous The Inquisitr article, the Wizards could offer Ian Mahinmi, C.J. Miles, Jemerrio Jones, and a top-20 protected 2020 first-round pick to the Cavaliers in exchange for Love.